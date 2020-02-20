EnPro Industries : to Present at Gabelli's 30th Annual Pump, Valve, & Water Systems Symposium

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at Gabelli’s 30th Annual Pump, Valve, & Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 27. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Marvin Riley, president and chief executive officer, and Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, www.enproindustries.com.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc. is a niche provider of precision components, solutions, and services with a well-diversified customer base. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at https://www.enproindustries.com.

