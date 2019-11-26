Log in
ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(NPO)
EnPro Industries : to Present at the 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference

11/26/2019

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, December 3. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, www.enproindustries.com.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc. is a leader in sealing products, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other engineered products for use in critical applications by industries worldwide. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 482 M
EBIT 2019 127 M
Net income 2019 52,0 M
Debt 2019 373 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,17x
Capitalization 1 371 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 80,00  $
Last Close Price 65,96  $
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin A. Riley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Hauser Non-Executive Chairman
John Milton Childress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Larisa Joiner Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Stephen E. Macadam Vice Chairman
