EnPro Industries : to Present at the 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, December 3. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, www.enproindustries.com.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc. is a leader in sealing products, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other engineered products for use in critical applications by industries worldwide. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.

