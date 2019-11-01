EnPro Industries : to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 7. The company’s fireside chat is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Central Time and will be made by Marvin Riley, president and chief executive officer and Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The fireside chat will be webcast on the company’s website, www.enproindustries.com.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc. is a leader in sealing products, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other engineered products for use in critical applications by industries worldwide. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005568/en/