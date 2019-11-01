Log in
ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(NPO)
EnPro Industries : to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

0
11/01/2019

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 7. The company’s fireside chat is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Central Time and will be made by Marvin Riley, president and chief executive officer and Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The fireside chat will be webcast on the company’s website, www.enproindustries.com.

About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc. is a leader in sealing products, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other engineered products for use in critical applications by industries worldwide. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.


© Business Wire 2019
0
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 517 M
EBIT 2019 148 M
Net income 2019 88,2 M
Debt 2019 382 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
Capitalization 1 432 M
Chart ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
EnPro Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 85,00  $
Last Close Price 69,55  $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marvin A. Riley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Hauser Non-Executive Chairman
John Milton Childress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Larisa Joiner Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Stephen E. Macadam Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENPRO INDUSTRIES, INC.15.72%1 432
NORDSON CORPORATION31.39%9 015
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 270
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-4.82%4 044
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED21.97%3 775
VALMET11.64%3 342
