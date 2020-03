EnQuest said it expected to produce between 57,000 and 63,000 boed this year, even after slashing operating costs by 30% to $375 million and investment cuts of $80 million (69.58 million pounds) to $150 million.

It added its 2021 production is likely to be impacted by these cuts.

