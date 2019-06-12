Log in
ENR Russia Invest SA

ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA

(RUS)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENR Russia Invest : announces results of 12 June 2019 annual general meeting

06/12/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

Press Release

Geneva, 12 June 2019

Results of the annual general meeting of ENR Russia Invest SA

All resolutions proposed by the board of directors ("Board") of ENR Russia Invest SA ("Company") were unanimously approved at the Company's annual general meeting held on 12 June 2019, being:

  • Approval of 2018 annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 of both the group and the Company and the carrying forward of CHF 279'968 of retained losses.
  • Discharge of all members of the Board for the 2018 financial year.
  • Re-electionfor one year of Dr. Walter Fetscherin and Mr. Gustav Stenbolt to the Board, with Mr. Gustav Stenbolt as Company chairman (each for a term of office up to the next annual general meeting).
  • Election of Dr. Walter Fetscherin and Mr. Gustav Stenbolt to the Company's remuneration committee.
  • Election of ZELLWEGER & MASSROURI as independent shareholder representative for the 2020 annual general meeting.
  • Re-electionof BDO SA, Geneve (Vernier) as the Company and group's auditor for one year.
  • Approval of the Board and the management compensation.

Contact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR Russia Invest SA, tel: +41 22 510 2626

ENR Russia Invest SA is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It specialises in the management of equities and equity-like investments, real estate as well as fixed income instruments in Russia, the CIS States and the Baltic States. Additional information on ENR Russia Invest SA is available on the company website at http://www.enr.ch

Disclaimer

ENR Russia Invest SA published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 17:23:03 UTC
