ENSCO PLC    ESV   GB00B4VLR192

ENSCO PLC (ESV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/08 02:14:09 pm
8.355 USD   -1.47%
02:06pENSCO : Offshore Firms Ensco and Rowan to Merge
DJ
01:03pENSCO : and Rowan Joint Conference Call
PU
12:51pENSCO : and Rowan Companies plc Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-..
PR
ENSCO : Offshore Firms Ensco and Rowan to Merge

10/08/2018 | 02:06pm CEST

By Micah Maidenberg

Offshore driller Ensco PLC has agreed to buy Rowan Cos., a deal the companies say will help them win business as the offshore oil market starts to grow again.

Under terms of the deal, Rowan shareholders will receive 2.215 Ensco shares for each of their Rowan shares. The deal would offer Rowan shareholders roughly no premium based on Friday's closing price of $18.78. Ensco stockholders will own 60.5% of the combined company, with Rowan shareholders owning the remaining.

Ensco's market capitalization is currently $3.7 billion, while Rowan's is $2.4 billion, according to FactSet.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year.

As oil prices rise and some analysts predict the per-barrel price could reach $100, oil companies are anticipating a stronger environment for expensive offshore projects.

Ensco Chief Executive Carl Trowell, who will serve as executive chairman of the combined company said in prepared remarks that stakeholders in the combined firm will share in "meaningful cost savings and even greater upside to improving market conditions as the industry recovery continues gaining momentum."

The merged firm expects to save around $150 million in pre-tax expenses.

Ensco shareholders will also gain exposure to a joint venture that Rowan has entered into with Saudi Aramco, Mr. Trowell added.

Rowan's current CEO, Tom Burke, will serve in that role at the combined company, which will be based in the U.K.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENSCO PLC 1.56% 8.48 Delayed Quote.43.49%
ROWAN COMPANIES PLC 1.40% 18.78 Delayed Quote.19.92%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 726 M
EBIT 2018 -189 M
Net income 2018 -575 M
Debt 2018 4 403 M
Yield 2018 0,58%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,70x
EV / Sales 2019 4,71x
Capitalization 3 707 M
Technical analysis trends ENSCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 7,58 $
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl G. Trowell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul E. Rowsey Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Carey Lowe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan Baksht Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Stokes Knowlton Senior Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENSCO PLC43.49%3 707
HELMERICH & PAYNE11.28%7 836
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED8.62%6 842
TRANSOCEAN LTD27.90%6 309
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-22.10%4 828
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-22.56%3 921
