Ensco plc : Adjourns General Meeting

Ensco plc ("Ensco" or the "Company") (NYSE: ESV) today announced that it
has adjourned the Company’s General Meeting. On January 17, 2019, Ensco
announced its intention to convene and adjourn the Company’s General
Meeting, which was scheduled to approve resolutions relating to the
transaction with Rowan Companies plc (NYSE: RDC) (“Rowan”) entered into
on October 7, 2018. Ensco will announce the date and time at which the
General Meeting will be reconvened in due course.
About Ensco
Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) brings energy to the world as a global provider of
offshore drilling services to the petroleum industry. For more than 30
years, the company has focused on operating safely and going beyond
customer expectations. Ensco is ranked first in total customer
satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research –
the eighth consecutive year that Ensco has earned this distinction.
Operating one of the newest ultra-deepwater rig fleets and a leading
premium jackup fleet, Ensco has a major presence in the most strategic
offshore basins across six continents. Ensco plc is an English limited
company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at
6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website
at www.enscoplc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005644/en/