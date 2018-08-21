Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ENSCO PLC    ESV   GB00B4VLR192

ENSCO PLC (ESV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/21 05:58:10 pm
6.515 USD   +2.92%
05:36pENSCO PLC : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
07/30ENSCO : Human Presence Detection System Featured in Correctional New..
AQ
07/25ENSCO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ensco plc : Announces Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 05:36pm CEST

Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of US$0.01 per Class A ordinary share payable on 21 September 2018 to holders of Ensco’s shares as of the 10 September 2018 record date.

Ensco uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the Company. To receive regular updates on Ensco news or SEC filings, please sign-up for Email Alerts on the Company’s website.

Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) brings energy to the world as a global provider of offshore drilling services to the petroleum industry. For more than 30 years, the company has focused on operating safely and going beyond customer expectations. Ensco is ranked first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research – the eighth consecutive year that Ensco has earned this distinction. Operating one of the newest ultra-deepwater rig fleets and a leading premium jackup fleet, Ensco has a major presence in the most strategic offshore basins across six continents. Ensco plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website at www.enscoplc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENSCO PLC
05:36pENSCO PLC : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
08/19PETROBRAS : and Ensco Announce Settlement Agreement
AQ
08/16ENSCO : Transport of Superliner for Bi-Level Rollover Rig
AQ
08/10ENSCO : GAO Sustains Protest by ENSCO of Springfield, Virginia
AQ
07/30ENSCO : Human Presence Detection System Featured in Correctional News Magazine
AQ
07/27ENSCO : Human Presence Detection System Featured in Correctional News Magazine
AQ
07/26ENSCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
07/25ENSCO PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
07/25ENSCO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25ENSCO PLC : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/17ENSCO : The DS-5 Settlement With Petrobras Sounds Like A Clever Move 
08/16Ensco, Petrobras settle drillship dispute 
08/09U.S. offshore drillers 'most overvalued group,' Barclays believes 
08/08Another Driller Bites The Dust - Industry Implications 
07/31DIAMOND OFFSHORE : Results Look Weak, But Company Is Solid 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 732 M
EBIT 2018 -189 M
Net income 2018 -579 M
Debt 2018 4 425 M
Yield 2018 0,82%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,11x
EV / Sales 2019 4,06x
Capitalization 2 697 M
Chart ENSCO PLC
Duration : Period :
ENSCO PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENSCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 7,09 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl G. Trowell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul E. Rowsey Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Carey Lowe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan Baksht Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Stokes Knowlton Senior Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENSCO PLC4.40%2 697
HELMERICH & PAYNE-3.30%6 810
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-2.27%6 094
TRANSOCEAN LTD0.75%4 970
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-28.84%4 478
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-26.16%3 738
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.