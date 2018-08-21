Ensco plc : Announces Cash Dividend

Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) announced today that its Board of Directors has
declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of US$0.01 per Class A
ordinary share payable on 21 September 2018 to holders of Ensco’s shares
as of the 10 September 2018 record date.
Ensco uses its website to disclose material and non-material information
to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the Company.
To receive regular updates on Ensco news or SEC filings, please sign-up
for Email
Alerts on the Company’s website.
Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) brings energy to the world as a global provider of
offshore drilling services to the petroleum industry. For more than 30
years, the company has focused on operating safely and going beyond
customer expectations. Ensco is ranked first in total customer
satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research –
the eighth consecutive year that Ensco has earned this distinction.
Operating one of the newest ultra-deepwater rig fleets and a leading
premium jackup fleet, Ensco has a major presence in the most strategic
offshore basins across six continents. Ensco plc is an English limited
company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at
6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website
at www.enscoplc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005494/en/