Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ENSCO PLC    ESV   GB00B4VLR192

ENSCO PLC

(ESV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ensco plc : Receives Clearance from the General Authority for Competition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Pending Combination with Rowan Companies plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) (“Ensco”) today announced that it has received clearance from the General Authority for Competition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its pending combination with Rowan Companies plc (NYSE: RDC) (“Rowan”).

As disclosed on February 21, 2019, shareholders of both Ensco and Rowan voted to approve the pending all-stock transaction under which Rowan shareholders will receive 2.750 Ensco shares for each Rowan share they own. Completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in April, remains subject to court approval pursuant to a UK court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement and other customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is lead financial advisor to Ensco. HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. also provided financial advice to Ensco. Ensco’s legal advisors are Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Slaughter and May.

About Ensco

Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) brings energy to the world as a global provider of offshore drilling services to the petroleum industry. For more than 30 years, the company has focused on operating safely and going beyond customer expectations. Operating one of the newest ultra-deepwater rig fleets and a leading premium jackup fleet, Ensco has a major presence in the most strategic offshore basins across six continents. Ensco plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website at www.enscoplc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this document regarding the proposed transaction between Ensco and Rowan, including closing conditions of the proposed transaction and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). Forward-looking statements include words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and words and phrases of similar import. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, actions by regulatory authorities, rating agencies or other third parties, actions by the respective companies' security holders, costs and difficulties related to integration of Ensco and Rowan, delays, costs and difficulties related to the transaction, market conditions, and Ensco's financial results and performance following the completion of the transaction, satisfaction of closing conditions, ability to repay debt and timing thereof, availability and terms of any financing and other factors detailed in the risk factors section and elsewhere in Ensco's and Rowan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and their respective other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. All information in this document is as of today. Except as required by law, both Ensco and Rowan disclaim any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENSCO PLC
05:01pROWAN COMPANIES PLC : Receives Clearance from the General Authority for Competit..
PR
05:01pENSCO PLC : Receives Clearance from the General Authority for Competition in the..
BU
04:19aSamsung Heavy says Petrobras America claims $250 million in damages in lawsui..
RE
03/22Ann G. Fox, Keith O. Rattie Nominated for Election to Devon Energy's Board of..
AQ
03/11ENSCO PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
03/09COLTER WELL AND SIDE-TRACK : Completion of Drilling Operations
AQ
03/08ENSCO PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28ENSCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/28ENSCO PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
02/27ENSCO PLC : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 769 M
EBIT 2019 -213 M
Net income 2019 -541 M
Debt 2019 4 721 M
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,68x
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
Capitalization 1 788 M
Chart ENSCO PLC
Duration : Period :
ENSCO PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENSCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 6,68 $
Spread / Average Target 63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl G. Trowell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul E. Rowsey Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Carey Lowe Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan Baksht Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Stokes Knowlton Senior Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENSCO PLC14.89%1 788
HELMERICH & PAYNE16.04%6 086
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED13.47%6 078
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP35.52%5 598
TRANSOCEAN LTD28.67%5 451
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.38.74%3 068
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.