Ensco plc : Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) will hold its third quarter 2018 earnings
conference call at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT and 2:00 p.m. London)
on Tuesday, 30 October 2018. The earnings release will be issued before
the New York Stock Exchange opens that morning. The conference call will
be webcast live at www.enscoplc.com.
Alternatively, callers may dial 1-855-239-3215 within the United States
or +1-412-542-4130 from outside the U.S. Please ask for the Ensco
conference call. It is recommended that participants call 20 minutes
ahead of the scheduled start time. Callers may avoid delays by
pre-registering to receive a dial-in number and PIN at http://dpregister.com/10123332.
A webcast replay and transcript of the call will be available at www.enscoplc.com.
A replay will also be available through 30 November 2018 by dialing
1-877-344-7529 within the United States or +1-412-317-0088 from outside
the U.S. (conference ID 10123332).
Ensco uses its website to disclose material and non-material information
to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the Company.
Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) brings energy to the world as a global provider of
offshore drilling services to the petroleum industry. For more than 30
years, the company has focused on operating safely and going beyond
customer expectations. Ensco is ranked first in total customer
satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research –
the eighth consecutive year that Ensco has earned this distinction.
Operating one of the newest ultra-deepwater rig fleets and a leading
premium jackup fleet, Ensco has a major presence in the most strategic
offshore basins across six continents. Ensco plc is an English limited
company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at
6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website
at www.enscoplc.com.
