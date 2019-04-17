Log in
Ensco Rowan plc : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/17/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE: ESV) will hold its first quarter 2019 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT and 3:00 p.m. London) on Thursday, 2 May 2019. The earnings release will be issued before the New York Stock Exchange opens that morning. The conference call will be webcast live at www.enscorowan.com. Alternatively, callers may dial +1-855-239-3215 within the United States or +1-412-542-4130 from outside the U.S. Please ask for the EnscoRowan conference call. It is recommended that participants call 20 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. Callers may avoid delays by pre-registering to receive a dial-in number and PIN at http://dpregister.com/10130152.

A webcast replay and transcript of the call will be available at www.enscorowan.com. A replay will also be available through 3 June 2019 by dialing +1-877-344-7529 within the United States or +1-412-317-0088 from outside the U.S. (conference ID 10130152).

EnscoRowan uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the Company. To receive regular updates on EnscoRowan news or SEC filings, please sign-up for Email Alerts on the Company’s website.

About Ensco Rowan plc

Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE: ESV) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, EnscoRowan has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. With an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence, and a focus on technology and innovation, EnscoRowan was rated first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research – the ninth consecutive year that the Company has earned this distinction. Ensco Rowan plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website at www.enscorowan.com.


© Business Wire 2019
