Ensco Rowan plc : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/01/2019 | 06:17pm EDT

Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE: ESV) (“EnscoRowan” or the “Company”) will hold its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT and 3:00 p.m. London) on Thursday, 1 August 2019. The earnings release will be issued before the New York Stock Exchange opens that morning. The conference call will be webcast live at www.enscorowan.com. Alternatively, callers may dial +1-855-239-3215 within the United States or +1-412-542-4130 from outside the U.S. It is recommended that participants call 20 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. Callers may avoid delays by pre-registering to receive a dial-in number and PIN at http://dpregister.com/10131711.

A webcast replay and transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website. A replay will also be available through 2 September 2019 by dialing +1-877-344-7529 within the United States or +1-412-317-0088 from outside the U.S. (conference ID 10131711).

EnscoRowan uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the Company. To receive regular updates on EnscoRowan news or SEC filings, please sign-up for Email Alerts on the Company’s website.

About Ensco Rowan plc

Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE: ESV) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, EnscoRowan has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. With an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence, and a focus on technology and innovation, EnscoRowan was rated first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research – the ninth consecutive year that the Company has earned this distinction. Ensco Rowan plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 6 Chesterfield Gardens, London W1J 5BQ. To learn more, visit our website at www.enscorowan.com.


© Business Wire 2019
