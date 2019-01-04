Log in
2018ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP : annual earnings release
Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/04/2019 | 03:31pm EST

FRANKLIN, N.C., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entegra Financial Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENFC) will release its fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, January 17, 2019, after the stock market closes.  The Company also will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, January 18, 2019, to discuss such financial results and business highlights.

To join the call, dial (800) 220-9875 and use the conference number 30134427#.  The earnings release and materials related to the conference call will be available within the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.entegrabank.com.

About Entegra Financial Corp. and Entegra Bank

Entegra Financial Corp. is the registered bank holding company of Entegra Bank (the “Bank”). The Company’s shares began trading on the NASDAQ Global Market on October 1, 2014 under the symbol “ENFC.”

The Bank now operates a total of 18 branches located throughout the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk and Transylvania, the Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg and the Northern Georgia counties of Pickens and Hall.  The Bank also operates loan production offices in Asheville, North Carolina, and Clemson, South Carolina.  For further information, visit the Bank’s website at www.entegrabank.com.

Additional Information

For more information:

David Bright
Chief Financial Officer
(828) 524-7000, ext. 5011
Dbright@entegrabank.com 

