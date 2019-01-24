Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results 0 01/24/2019 | 04:31pm EST Send by mail :

FRANKLIN, N.C., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entegra Financial Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENFC), the holding company for Entegra Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company. As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or non-GAAP, financial measures) reflect adjustments for investment gains and losses, equity securities gains and losses, investment impairment, merger-related expenses and the impact of re-valuing deferred income taxes to 21%. For the Three Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 Change (%) GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted Net income (loss) $ 3,723 $ 4,157 $ (3,294) $ 3,543 213.0% 17.3% Net interest income $ 12,330 N/A $ 12,682 N/A -2.8% N/A Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.29% N/A 3.61% N/A -8.9% N/A Return on average assets 0.91% 1.01% -0.83% 0.93% 209.6% 8.6% Return on average equity 9.40% 12.71% -8.59% 11.25% 209.4% 13.0% Efficiency ratio 65.75% 63.20% 81.26% 61.18% -19.1% -3.3% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.60 $ (0.48) $ 0.52 212.5% 15.4%

For the Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 Change (%) GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted Net income $ 13,915 $ 15,062 $ 2,579 $ 10,201 439.6% 47.7% Net interest income $ 49,325 N/A $ 42,845 N/A 15.1% N/A Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.35% N/A 3.39% N/A -1.2% N/A Return on average assets 0.86% 0.93% 0.18% 0.72% 377.8% 29.2% Return on average equity 8.98% 11.85% 1.82% 8.95% 393.4% 32.4% Efficiency ratio 67.02% 64.96% 74.91% 66.83% -10.5% -2.8% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.99 $ 2.15 $ 0.39 $ 1.53 410.3% 40.5%

As of December 31, As of December 31, 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Asset Quality: Non-performing loans $ 4,857 $ 4,778 Real estate owned $ 2,493 $ 2,568 Non-performing assets $ 7,350 $ 7,346 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.45% 0.48% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.45% 0.46% Net charge-offs $ 102 $ 315 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 246.76% 227.86% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.11% 1.08% Other Data: Book value per share $ 23.54 $ 22.00 Tangible book value per share $ 19.57 $ 17.90 Closing market price per share $ 20.75 $ 29.25 Closing price-to-tangible book value ratio 106.03% 163.41% Equity to assets ratio 9.95% 9.57% Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio 8.41% 7.93%

Management Commentary Roger D. Plemens, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, reported, “We are pleased with our fourth quarter results showing increases in adjusted net income of 17% and adjusted diluted earnings per share of 15% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition, our adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return average equity hit new highs of 1.01% and 12.71%, respectively. Although our quarterly results included approximately $0.05 per share of life insurance benefits and expense reversals, we remain optimistic about our future earnings. We are looking forward to the proposed merger of equals announced January 15, 2019, and will work diligently with the Smart Bank team over the next several months to ensure the combination of management and culture will follow our history of successful integrations.” Recent Developments On January 15, 2019, Entegra announced its entry into a definitive agreement to merge with and into SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial”). On January 16, 2019, Entegra issued a related press release indicating that Entegra may be required to take an impairment charge to goodwill in connection with the announcement of the merger. Upon further analysis, Entegra determined that no impairment charge to goodwill is required at this time. Net Interest Income Net interest income decreased $0.04 million, or 2.8%, to $12.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $12.7 million for the same period in 2017. Net interest income increased $6.5 million, or 15.1%, to $49.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $42.8 million for the same period in 2017. The decrease in net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 was primarily due to increased costs of deposits and borrowings, partially offset by higher volumes in the loan portfolio, as well as an increase in the yields earned on cash and taxable investments. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 was primarily due to higher volumes in the loan portfolio, as well as an increase in the yields earned on cash, taxable investments and loans partially offset by increased deposit balances and the costs of deposits and borrowings Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 3.61% for the same period in 2017, and 3.35% and 3.39% for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Provision for Loan Losses The provision for loan losses was $0.1 million and $1.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, compared to $0.7 million and $1.9 million for the comparable periods of 2017. The provisions for loan losses are mainly attributable to organic loan growth. The Company continues to experience modest levels of net charge-offs and non-performing loans. Noninterest Income Noninterest income increased $0.6 million, or 87.6%, to $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $0.7 million for the same period in 2017 primarily as the result of the losses on sale of investment securities in 2017 related to a portfolio restructure. Increases in servicing income, income from Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) holdings, and a life insurance benefit on the death of a former director in 2018 were partially offset by decreases in mortgage banking, equity securities gains, and gains on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans. Noninterest income increased $1.0 million, or 19.7%, to $6.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $5.0 million for the same period in 2017, primarily as the result of the other than temporary impairment on one investment security of $0.7 million and losses on sale of investment securities of $1.1 million in 2017, compared to realized losses of $0.5 million on sale of investments in 2018 related to a portfolio restructure. Increases in net servicing income, net interchange fees and income from SBIC holdings were partially offset by decreases in mortgage banking and equity securities gains. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense decreased $1.9 million, or 17.5%, to $9.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $10.9 million for the same period in 2017, primarily as a result of reduced merge-related expenses, partially offset by increased professional and advisory expenses. Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million, or 3.4%, to $37.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $35.8 million for the same period in 2017. The increases were primarily related to increased compensation and employee benefits, net occupancy expenses, and data processing expenses, as the 2018 period included the full impact of the Chattahoochee Bank of Georgia acquisition and the branches acquired from Stearns Bank, partially offset by reduced merger-related expenses. Income Taxes Effective tax rates for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 were 17.72% and 18.4%, respectively. Income tax expense for the 2018 periods benefitted from the newly enacted federal tax rate of 21%, compared to a federal tax rate of 35% in 2017. In addition, income tax expense for all periods benefited from tax-exempt income related to municipal bond investments and bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”). Balance Sheet Total assets increased $55.0 million, or 3.5%, to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2018 from $1.58 billion at December 31, 2017. The Company de-leveraged its balance sheet during the fourth quarter of 2018 by approximately $50 million in order to pay off certain higher rate wholesale borrowings. Loans receivable increased $70.9 million, or 7.1%, to $1.08 billion at December 31, 2018 from $1.00 billion at December 31, 2017. Loan growth continues to be primarily concentrated in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. Core deposits increased $31.8 million, or 4.2% to $795.3 million at December 31, 2018 from $763.4 million at December 31, 2017. Retail certificates of deposit decreased $7.6 million to $350.0 million at December 31, 2018 from $357.6 million at December 31, 2017. Wholesale deposits increased $34.9 million to $76.0 million at December 31, 2018 from $41.1 million at December 31, 2017. We continue to focus on gathering core deposits, which amounted to 65% of the Company’s deposit portfolio at December 31, 2018. Total shareholders’ equity increased $11.6 million to $162.9 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $151.3 million at December 31, 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to $13.9 million of net income, offset by a $3.4 million after-tax decline in the market value of investment securities available for sale. Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, increased $1.67 to $19.57 at December 31, 2018 from $17.90 at December 31, 2017. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of our tangible book value per share to the comparable GAAP measure. Asset Quality Non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets both decreased to 0.45% at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.48% and 0.46%, respectively, at December 31, 2017. Net loan charge-offs continue to remain modest, totaling $0.1 million for year ended December 31, 2018. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures, such as adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on tangible average equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per share, which are all non-GAAP measures. We believe that such non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company’s operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance as promulgated under GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. About Entegra Financial Corp. and Entegra Bank Entegra Financial Corp. is the holding company of Entegra Bank. The Company’s shares of common stock trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “ENFC.” Entegra Bank operates a total of 18 branches located throughout the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk and Transylvania, the Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg and the Northern Georgia counties of Pickens and Hall. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Asheville, NC, and Clemson, SC. For further information, visit the Bank’s website www.entegrabank.com. Disclosures About Forward-Looking Statements The discussions included in this press release and its appendices may contain “forward-looking statements.” For the purposes of these discussions, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements.” Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated and may adversely affect our results of operations and financial condition. The accuracy of such forward-looking statements could be affected by factors including, but not limited to: the possibility that the merger does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received, satisfied or waived on a timely basis or at all; the risk that the required governmental and regulatory approvals may delay the merger or result in the imposition of conditions that cause the parties to abandon the merger; the timing to consummate the merger; the risk that the benefits and cost synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which SmartFinancial and Entegra operate; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of SmartFinancial and Entegra; disruption from the merger making it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, vendors and employees; the reaction of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties to the transaction; the diversion of management time on merger-related issues; the Company’s ability to implement aspects of its growth strategy; the financial success or changing conditions or strategies of the Company’s customers or vendors; the Company’s ability to compete effectively against other financial institutions in its banking markets; fluctuations in interest rates; actions of government regulators; the availability of capital and personnel; and general economic and market conditions. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations, plans or forecasts of future events, results of operation and financial condition. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website, including without limitation its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Important information for Shareholders This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval of the SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial”, “SMBK”) or Entegra Financial Corporation (“Entegra”, “ENFC”) shareholders, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the proposed transaction, SmartFinancial will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will contain the joint proxy statement of Entegra and a prospectus of SmartFinancial. Shareholders of Entegra and SmartFinancial are encouraged to read the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus that will be part of the registration statement, because it will contain important information about the proposed transaction, Entegra, and SmartFinancial. After the registration statement is filed with the SEC, the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents will be mailed to Entegra and SmartFinancial shareholders and will be available for free on the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). The joint proxy statement/prospectus will also be made available for free by contacting Ron Gorcynski, SmartFinancial’s Chief Administrative Officer, at (865) 437-5724 or David Bright, the Chief Financial Officer of Entegra, at (828) 524-7000. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Participants in the Solicitation SmartFinancial, Entegra and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Entegra shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of SmartFinancial may be found in the definitive proxy statement of SmartFinancial filed with the SEC by SmartFinancial on January 16, 2019. This definitive proxy statement can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above. Information about the directors and executive officers of Entegra will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus when filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants will also be included in the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it becomes available. ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited) (Audited) 2018 2017 Interest income $ 16,465 $ 14,908 Interest expense 4,135 2,226 Net interest income 12,330 12,682 Provision for loan losses 147 737 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,183 11,945 Servicing income, net 233 89 Mortgage banking 203 347 Gain on sale of SBA loans 11 110 Loss on sale of investments (23) (1,121) Equity securities gains (losses) (527) 241 Other than temporary impairment on available-for-sale securities - (57) Service charges on deposit accounts 431 433 Interchange fees, net 307 258 Bank owned life insurance 283 200 Other 393 199 Total noninterest income 1,311 699 Compensation and employee benefits 5,492 5,309 Net occupancy 1,166 1,238 Federal deposit insurance 181 134 Professional and advisory 413 308 Data processing 470 469 Marketing and advertising 236 226 Net cost of operation of real estate owned 54 119 Merger-related expenses - 2,114 Other 957 957 Total noninterest expense 8,969 10,874 Income before taxes 4,525 1,770 Income tax expense 802 5,064 Net income (loss) $ 3,723 $ (3,294) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.54 $ (0.48) Diluted $ 0.54 $ (0.48) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 6,901,337 6,863,437 Diluted 6,931,305 6,863,437



ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) Year Ended December 31, (Unaudited) (Audited) 2018 2017 Interest income $ 62,614 $ 50,529 Interest expense 13,289 7,684 Net interest income 49,325 42,845 Provision for loan losses 1,201 1,897 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 48,124 40,948 Servicing income, net 546 401 Mortgage banking 958 1,118 Gain on sale of SBA loans 558 546 Loss on sale of investments (543) (1,102) Equity securities gains (losses) (344) 686 Other than temporary impairment on available-for-sale securities - (757) Service charges on deposit accounts 1,673 1,672 Interchange fees, net 1,102 913 Bank owned life insurance 872 803 Other 1,168 726 Total noninterest income 5,990 5,006 Compensation and employee benefits 22,643 20,168 Net occupancy 4,508 4,089 Federal deposit insurance 799 513 Professional and advisory 1,436 1,237 Data processing 2,077 1,684 Marketing and advertising 907 953 Net cost of operation of real estate owned 256 213 Merger-related expenses 564 3,086 Other 3,882 3,904 Total noninterest expense 37,072 35,847 Income before taxes 17,042 10,107 Income tax expense 3,127 7,528 Net income $ 13,915 $ 2,579 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.02 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 1.99 $ 0.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 6,892,207 6,561,699 Diluted 7,007,925 6,658,614



ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,119 $ 109,467 Investments - equity securities 6,178 6,095 Investments - available for sale 359,739 342,863 Other investments, at cost 12,039 12,386 Loans held for sale (includes $5,197 and $0 at fair value) 7,570 3,845 Loans receivable 1,076,069 1,005,139 Allowance for loan losses (11,985) (10,887) Real estate owned 2,493 2,568 Fixed assets, net 26,385 24,113 Bank owned life insurance 32,886 32,150 Net deferred tax asset 7,551 8,831 Goodwill 23,903 23,903 Core deposit intangibles, net 3,577 4,269 Other assets 20,917 16,707 Total assets $ 1,636,441 $ 1,581,449 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Core deposits $ 795,261 $ 763,422 Retail certificates of deposit 349,971 357,629 Wholesale deposits 76,008 41,126 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 213,500 223,500 Junior subordinated notes 14,433 14,433 Holding company line of credit 5,000 5,000 Post employment benefits 9,305 10,174 Other liabilities 10,091 14,852 Total liabilities $ 1,473,569 $ 1,430,136 Total shareholders' equity 162,872 151,313 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,636,441 $ 1,581,449

APPENDIX A – RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Decmber 31, 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Adjusted Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 8,969 $ 10,874 Merger-related expenses - (2,114) Adjusted noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 8,969 $ 8,760 Adjusted Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 3,723 $ (3,294) Loss on sale of investments 18 729 Equity securities (gains) losses 416 (157) Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale - 37 Merger-related expenses - 1,374 Deferred tax asset revaluation due to new enacted tax rate of 21% - 4,854 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 4,157 $ 3,543 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.54 $ (0.48) Loss on sale of investments - 0.11 Equity securities (gains) losses 0.06 (0.02) Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale - 0.01 Merger-related expenses - 0.20 Deferred tax asset revaluation due to new enacted tax rate of 21% - 0.70 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.60 $ 0.52 Adjusted Return on Average Assets Return on Average Assets (GAAP) 0.91% -0.83% Loss on sale of investments 0.00% 0.18% Equity securities (gains) losses 0.10% -0.01% Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale 0.00% 0.01% Merger-related expenses 0.00% 0.35% Deferred tax asset revaluation due to new enacted tax rate of 21% 0.00% 1.23% Adjusted Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP) 1.01% 0.93% Adjusted Return on Tangible Average Equity Return on Average Equity (GAAP) 9.40% -8.59% Loss on sale of investments 0.05% 1.90% Equity securities (gains) losses 1.05% -0.12% Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale 0.00% 0.10% Merger-related expenses 0.00% 3.58% Deferred tax asset revaluation due to new enacted tax rate of 21% 0.00% 12.66% Effect of goodwill and intangibles 2.21% 1.72% Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) 12.71% 11.25% Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 65.75% 81.26% Loss on sale of investments -0.15% -6.21% Equity securities gains (losses) -2.40% 0.71% Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale 0.00% -0.34% Merger-related expenses 0.00% -14.24% Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 63.20% 61.18% As Of

December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Tangible Assets Total Assets $ 1,636,441 $ 1,581,449 Goodwill and Intangibles (27,480) (28,172) Tangible Assets $ 1,608,961 $ 1,553,277 Tangible Book Value Per Share Book Value (GAAP) $ 162,872 $ 151,313 Goodwill and intangibles (27,480) (28,172) Book Value (Tangible) $ 135,392 $ 123,141 Outstanding shares 6,917,703 6,879,191 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 19.57 $ 17.90

Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Adjusted Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 37,072 $ 35,847 Merger-related expenses (564) (3,086) Adjusted noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 36,508 $ 32,761 Adjusted Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 13,915 $ 2,579 Loss on sale of investments 429 716 Equity securities (gains) losses 272 (446) Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale - 492 Merger-related expenses 446 2,006 Deferred tax asset revaluation due to new enacted tax rate of 21% - 4,854 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 15,062 $ 10,201 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.99 $ 0.39 Loss on sale of investments 0.06 0.11 Equity securities (gains) losses 0.04 (0.07) Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale - 0.07 Merger-related expenses 0.06 0.30 Deferred tax asset revaluation due to new enacted tax rate of 21% - 0.73 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $2.15 $1.53 Adjusted Return on Average Assets Return on Average Assets (GAAP) 0.86% 0.18% Loss on sale of investments 0.03% 0.05% Equity secuirites (gains) losses 0.02% -0.03% Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale 0.00% 0.03% Merger-related expenses 0.03% 0.14% Deferred tax asset revaluation due to new enacted tax rate of 21% 0.00% 0.35% Adjusted Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP) 0.93% 0.72% Adjusted Return on Tangible Average Equity Return on Average Equity (GAAP) 8.98% 1.82% Loss on sale of investments 0.28% 0.50% Equity securities (gains) losses 0.18% -0.35% Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale 0.00% 0.35% Merger-related expenses 0.29% 1.41% Deferred tax asset revaluation due to new enacted tax rate of 21% 0.00% 3.42% Effect of goodwill and intangibles 0.59% 1.80% Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) 11.85% 8.95% Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 67.02% 74.91% Loss on sale of investments -0.97% -2.25% Equity securities gains (losses) -0.56% 1.45% Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale 0.00% -1.56% Merger-related expenses -0.53% -5.72% Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 64.96% 66.83%

APPENDIX B – TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,056,361 $ 13,006 4.88% $ 974,576 $ 12,026 4.90% Loans, tax exempt (1) 17,635 142 3.19% 16,062 146 3.60% Investments - taxable 256,563 2,018 3.15% 260,057 1,658 2.42% Investment tax exempt (1) 98,972 948 3.83% 119,806 1,186 4.05% Interest earning deposits 72,163 407 2.24% 62,161 217 1.38% Other investments, at cost 12,039 173 5.70% 12,395 141 4.51% Total interest-earning assets 1,513,733 16,694 4.38% 1,445,057 15,374 4.22% Noninterest-earning assets 131,060 133,631 Total assets $ 1,644,793 $ 1,578,688 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $52,228 $15 0.11% $50,480 $15 0.12% Time deposits 423,742 1,521 1.42% 404,542 835 0.82% Money market accounts 356,338 950 1.06% 314,617 318 0.40% Interest bearing transaction accounts 199,285 92 0.18% 202,976 79 0.15% Total interest bearing deposits 1,031,593 2,578 0.99% 972,615 1,247 0.51% FHLB advances 213,500 1,289 2.36% 223,717 730 1.29% Junior subordinated debentures 14,433 141 3.82% 14,433 139 3.82% Other borrowings 9,343 127 5.39% 8,726 110 5.00% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,268,869 4,135 1.29% 1,219,491 2,226 0.72% Noninterest-bearing deposits 195,519 190,182 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 22,035 15,650 Total liabilities 1,486,423 1,425,323 Total equity 158,370 153,365 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,644,793 $ 1,578,688 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 12,559 $ 13,148 Net interest-earning assets (2) $ 244,864 $ 225,566 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 119.30% 118.50% Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (3) 3.08% 3.50% Tax-equivalent net interest margin (4) 3.29% 3.61% (1) Tax exempt loans and investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate in 2018 and 35% federal rate in 2017. (2) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Tax-equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

For the Year Ended December 31,

2018 2017 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,036,959 $ 49,987 4.82% $ 818,431 $ 38,712 4.73% Loans, tax exempt (1) 16,372 509 3.11% 15,945 585 3.69% Investments - taxable 253,995 7,191 2.83% 291,452 7,025 3.21% Investment tax exempt (1) 88,439 3,292 3.72% 118,461 4,795 5.40% Interest earning deposits 86,551 1,716 1.98% 60,823 676 1.11% Other investments, at cost 12,204 717 5.88% 12,766 619 4.85% Total interest-earning assets 1,494,520 63,412 4.24% 1,317,878 52,412 3.98% Noninterest-earning assets 126,679 106,535 Total assets $ 1,621,199 $ 1,424,413 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 52,223 $ 59 0.11% $ 47,754 $ 53 0.11% Time deposits 417,055 5,048 1.21% 363,285 3,171 0.87% Money market accounts 340,919 2,637 0.77% 270,036 1,022 0.38% Interest bearing transaction accounts 206,215 374 0.18% 170,366 228 0.13% Total interest bearing deposits 1,016,412 8,118 0.80% 851,441 4,474 0.53% FHLB advances 217,761 4,130 1.87% 236,308 2,443 1.03% Junior subordinated debentures 14,433 561 3.83% 14,433 557 3.86% Other borrowings 9,171 478 5.21% 4,567 210 4.60% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,257,777 13,287 1.06% 1,106,749 7,684 0.69% Noninterest-bearing deposits 192,066 161,006 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 16,452 14,568 Total liabilities 1,466,295 1,282,323 Total equity 154,904 142,090 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,621,199 $ 1,424,413 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 50,125 $ 44,728 Net interest-earning assets (2) $ 236,743 $ 211,129 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 118.82% 119.08% Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (3) 3.19% 3.28% Tax-equivalent net interest margin (4) 3.35% 3.39% (1) Tax exempt loans and investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate in 2018 and a 35% federal tax rate in 2017. (2) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Tax-equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Contact:

Roger D. Plemens

President and Chief Executive Officer

(828) 524-7000

