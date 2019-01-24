Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

FRANKLIN, N.C., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entegra Financial Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENFC), the holding company for Entegra Bank (the “Bank”), today announced earnings and related data for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.
Highlights
The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company. As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or non-GAAP, financial measures) reflect adjustments for investment gains and losses, equity securities gains and losses, investment impairment, merger-related expenses and the impact of re-valuing deferred income taxes to 21%.
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
Change (%)
GAAP
Adjusted
GAAP
Adjusted
GAAP
Adjusted
Net income (loss)
$
3,723
$
4,157
$
(3,294)
$
3,543
213.0%
17.3%
Net interest income
$
12,330
N/A
$
12,682
N/A
-2.8%
N/A
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.29%
N/A
3.61%
N/A
-8.9%
N/A
Return on average assets
0.91%
1.01%
-0.83%
0.93%
209.6%
8.6%
Return on average equity
9.40%
12.71%
-8.59%
11.25%
209.4%
13.0%
Efficiency ratio
65.75%
63.20%
81.26%
61.18%
-19.1%
-3.3%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.54
$
0.60
$
(0.48)
$
0.52
212.5%
15.4%
For the Year Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
Change (%)
GAAP
Adjusted
GAAP
Adjusted
GAAP
Adjusted
Net income
$
13,915
$
15,062
$
2,579
$
10,201
439.6%
47.7%
Net interest income
$
49,325
N/A
$
42,845
N/A
15.1%
N/A
Tax-equivalent net interest margin
3.35%
N/A
3.39%
N/A
-1.2%
N/A
Return on average assets
0.86%
0.93%
0.18%
0.72%
377.8%
29.2%
Return on average equity
8.98%
11.85%
1.82%
8.95%
393.4%
32.4%
Efficiency ratio
67.02%
64.96%
74.91%
66.83%
-10.5%
-2.8%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.99
$
2.15
$
0.39
$
1.53
410.3%
40.5%
As of December 31,
As of December 31,
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Asset Quality:
Non-performing loans
$
4,857
$
4,778
Real estate owned
$
2,493
$
2,568
Non-performing assets
$
7,350
$
7,346
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.45%
0.48%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.45%
0.46%
Net charge-offs
$
102
$
315
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
246.76%
227.86%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.11%
1.08%
Other Data:
Book value per share
$
23.54
$
22.00
Tangible book value per share
$
19.57
$
17.90
Closing market price per share
$
20.75
$
29.25
Closing price-to-tangible book value ratio
106.03%
163.41%
Equity to assets ratio
9.95%
9.57%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
8.41%
7.93%
Management Commentary
Roger D. Plemens, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, reported, “We are pleased with our fourth quarter results showing increases in adjusted net income of 17% and adjusted diluted earnings per share of 15% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition, our adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return average equity hit new highs of 1.01% and 12.71%, respectively. Although our quarterly results included approximately $0.05 per share of life insurance benefits and expense reversals, we remain optimistic about our future earnings. We are looking forward to the proposed merger of equals announced January 15, 2019, and will work diligently with the Smart Bank team over the next several months to ensure the combination of management and culture will follow our history of successful integrations.”
Recent Developments
On January 15, 2019, Entegra announced its entry into a definitive agreement to merge with and into SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial”). On January 16, 2019, Entegra issued a related press release indicating that Entegra may be required to take an impairment charge to goodwill in connection with the announcement of the merger. Upon further analysis, Entegra determined that no impairment charge to goodwill is required at this time.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income decreased $0.04 million, or 2.8%, to $12.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $12.7 million for the same period in 2017. Net interest income increased $6.5 million, or 15.1%, to $49.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $42.8 million for the same period in 2017. The decrease in net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 was primarily due to increased costs of deposits and borrowings, partially offset by higher volumes in the loan portfolio, as well as an increase in the yields earned on cash and taxable investments. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 was primarily due to higher volumes in the loan portfolio, as well as an increase in the yields earned on cash, taxable investments and loans partially offset by increased deposit balances and the costs of deposits and borrowings Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 3.61% for the same period in 2017, and 3.35% and 3.39% for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $0.1 million and $1.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, compared to $0.7 million and $1.9 million for the comparable periods of 2017. The provisions for loan losses are mainly attributable to organic loan growth. The Company continues to experience modest levels of net charge-offs and non-performing loans.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $0.6 million, or 87.6%, to $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $0.7 million for the same period in 2017 primarily as the result of the losses on sale of investment securities in 2017 related to a portfolio restructure. Increases in servicing income, income from Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) holdings, and a life insurance benefit on the death of a former director in 2018 were partially offset by decreases in mortgage banking, equity securities gains, and gains on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans.
Noninterest income increased $1.0 million, or 19.7%, to $6.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $5.0 million for the same period in 2017, primarily as the result of the other than temporary impairment on one investment security of $0.7 million and losses on sale of investment securities of $1.1 million in 2017, compared to realized losses of $0.5 million on sale of investments in 2018 related to a portfolio restructure. Increases in net servicing income, net interchange fees and income from SBIC holdings were partially offset by decreases in mortgage banking and equity securities gains.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense decreased $1.9 million, or 17.5%, to $9.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $10.9 million for the same period in 2017, primarily as a result of reduced merge-related expenses, partially offset by increased professional and advisory expenses.
Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million, or 3.4%, to $37.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $35.8 million for the same period in 2017. The increases were primarily related to increased compensation and employee benefits, net occupancy expenses, and data processing expenses, as the 2018 period included the full impact of the Chattahoochee Bank of Georgia acquisition and the branches acquired from Stearns Bank, partially offset by reduced merger-related expenses.
Income Taxes
Effective tax rates for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 were 17.72% and 18.4%, respectively. Income tax expense for the 2018 periods benefitted from the newly enacted federal tax rate of 21%, compared to a federal tax rate of 35% in 2017. In addition, income tax expense for all periods benefited from tax-exempt income related to municipal bond investments and bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”).
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $55.0 million, or 3.5%, to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2018 from $1.58 billion at December 31, 2017. The Company de-leveraged its balance sheet during the fourth quarter of 2018 by approximately $50 million in order to pay off certain higher rate wholesale borrowings.
Loans receivable increased $70.9 million, or 7.1%, to $1.08 billion at December 31, 2018 from $1.00 billion at December 31, 2017. Loan growth continues to be primarily concentrated in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans.
Core deposits increased $31.8 million, or 4.2% to $795.3 million at December 31, 2018 from $763.4 million at December 31, 2017. Retail certificates of deposit decreased $7.6 million to $350.0 million at December 31, 2018 from $357.6 million at December 31, 2017. Wholesale deposits increased $34.9 million to $76.0 million at December 31, 2018 from $41.1 million at December 31, 2017. We continue to focus on gathering core deposits, which amounted to 65% of the Company’s deposit portfolio at December 31, 2018.
Total shareholders’ equity increased $11.6 million to $162.9 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $151.3 million at December 31, 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to $13.9 million of net income, offset by a $3.4 million after-tax decline in the market value of investment securities available for sale. Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, increased $1.67 to $19.57 at December 31, 2018 from $17.90 at December 31, 2017. See Appendix A for a reconciliation of our tangible book value per share to the comparable GAAP measure.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets both decreased to 0.45% at December 31, 2018, compared to 0.48% and 0.46%, respectively, at December 31, 2017. Net loan charge-offs continue to remain modest, totaling $0.1 million for year ended December 31, 2018.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures, such as adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on tangible average equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per share, which are all non-GAAP measures. We believe that such non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company’s operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance as promulgated under GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
About Entegra Financial Corp. and Entegra Bank
Entegra Financial Corp. is the holding company of Entegra Bank. The Company’s shares of common stock trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “ENFC.”
Entegra Bank operates a total of 18 branches located throughout the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk and Transylvania, the Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg and the Northern Georgia counties of Pickens and Hall. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Asheville, NC, and Clemson, SC. For further information, visit the Bank’s website www.entegrabank.com.
ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
2018
2017
Interest income
$
16,465
$
14,908
Interest expense
4,135
2,226
Net interest income
12,330
12,682
Provision for loan losses
147
737
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
12,183
11,945
Servicing income, net
233
89
Mortgage banking
203
347
Gain on sale of SBA loans
11
110
Loss on sale of investments
(23)
(1,121)
Equity securities gains (losses)
(527)
241
Other than temporary impairment on available-for-sale securities
-
(57)
Service charges on deposit accounts
431
433
Interchange fees, net
307
258
Bank owned life insurance
283
200
Other
393
199
Total noninterest income
1,311
699
Compensation and employee benefits
5,492
5,309
Net occupancy
1,166
1,238
Federal deposit insurance
181
134
Professional and advisory
413
308
Data processing
470
469
Marketing and advertising
236
226
Net cost of operation of real estate owned
54
119
Merger-related expenses
-
2,114
Other
957
957
Total noninterest expense
8,969
10,874
Income before taxes
4,525
1,770
Income tax expense
802
5,064
Net income (loss)
$
3,723
$
(3,294)
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
0.54
$
(0.48)
Diluted
$
0.54
$
(0.48)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
6,901,337
6,863,437
Diluted
6,931,305
6,863,437
ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Year Ended December 31,
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
2018
2017
Interest income
$
62,614
$
50,529
Interest expense
13,289
7,684
Net interest income
49,325
42,845
Provision for loan losses
1,201
1,897
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
48,124
40,948
Servicing income, net
546
401
Mortgage banking
958
1,118
Gain on sale of SBA loans
558
546
Loss on sale of investments
(543)
(1,102)
Equity securities gains (losses)
(344)
686
Other than temporary impairment on available-for-sale securities
-
(757)
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,673
1,672
Interchange fees, net
1,102
913
Bank owned life insurance
872
803
Other
1,168
726
Total noninterest income
5,990
5,006
Compensation and employee benefits
22,643
20,168
Net occupancy
4,508
4,089
Federal deposit insurance
799
513
Professional and advisory
1,436
1,237
Data processing
2,077
1,684
Marketing and advertising
907
953
Net cost of operation of real estate owned
256
213
Merger-related expenses
564
3,086
Other
3,882
3,904
Total noninterest expense
37,072
35,847
Income before taxes
17,042
10,107
Income tax expense
3,127
7,528
Net income
$
13,915
$
2,579
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
2.02
$
0.39
Diluted
$
1.99
$
0.39
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
6,892,207
6,561,699
Diluted
7,007,925
6,658,614
ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
69,119
$
109,467
Investments - equity securities
6,178
6,095
Investments - available for sale
359,739
342,863
Other investments, at cost
12,039
12,386
Loans held for sale (includes $5,197 and $0 at fair value)
7,570
3,845
Loans receivable
1,076,069
1,005,139
Allowance for loan losses
(11,985)
(10,887)
Real estate owned
2,493
2,568
Fixed assets, net
26,385
24,113
Bank owned life insurance
32,886
32,150
Net deferred tax asset
7,551
8,831
Goodwill
23,903
23,903
Core deposit intangibles, net
3,577
4,269
Other assets
20,917
16,707
Total assets
$
1,636,441
$
1,581,449
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Core deposits
$
795,261
$
763,422
Retail certificates of deposit
349,971
357,629
Wholesale deposits
76,008
41,126
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
213,500
223,500
Junior subordinated notes
14,433
14,433
Holding company line of credit
5,000
5,000
Post employment benefits
9,305
10,174
Other liabilities
10,091
14,852
Total liabilities
$
1,473,569
$
1,430,136
Total shareholders' equity
162,872
151,313
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,636,441
$
1,581,449
APPENDIX A – RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended Decmber 31,
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
8,969
$
10,874
Merger-related expenses
-
(2,114)
Adjusted noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
$
8,969
$
8,760
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
3,723
$
(3,294)
Loss on sale of investments
18
729
Equity securities (gains) losses
416
(157)
Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale
-
37
Merger-related expenses
-
1,374
Deferred tax asset revaluation due to new enacted tax rate of 21%
-
4,854
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
4,157
$
3,543
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.54
$
(0.48)
Loss on sale of investments
-
0.11
Equity securities (gains) losses
0.06
(0.02)
Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale
-
0.01
Merger-related expenses
-
0.20
Deferred tax asset revaluation due to new enacted tax rate of 21%
-
0.70
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.60
$
0.52
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on Average Assets (GAAP)
0.91%
-0.83%
Loss on sale of investments
0.00%
0.18%
Equity securities (gains) losses
0.10%
-0.01%
Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale
0.00%
0.01%
Merger-related expenses
0.00%
0.35%
Deferred tax asset revaluation due to new enacted tax rate of 21%
0.00%
1.23%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP)
1.01%
0.93%
Adjusted Return on Tangible Average Equity
Return on Average Equity (GAAP)
9.40%
-8.59%
Loss on sale of investments
0.05%
1.90%
Equity securities (gains) losses
1.05%
-0.12%
Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale
0.00%
0.10%
Merger-related expenses
0.00%
3.58%
Deferred tax asset revaluation due to new enacted tax rate of 21%
0.00%
12.66%
Effect of goodwill and intangibles
2.21%
1.72%
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)
12.71%
11.25%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
65.75%
81.26%
Loss on sale of investments
-0.15%
-6.21%
Equity securities gains (losses)
-2.40%
0.71%
Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale
0.00%
-0.34%
Merger-related expenses
0.00%
-14.24%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
63.20%
61.18%
As Of
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Tangible Assets
Total Assets
$
1,636,441
$
1,581,449
Goodwill and Intangibles
(27,480)
(28,172)
Tangible Assets
$
1,608,961
$
1,553,277
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Book Value (GAAP)
$
162,872
$
151,313
Goodwill and intangibles
(27,480)
(28,172)
Book Value (Tangible)
$
135,392
$
123,141
Outstanding shares
6,917,703
6,879,191
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
19.57
$
17.90
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
37,072
$
35,847
Merger-related expenses
(564)
(3,086)
Adjusted noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
$
36,508
$
32,761
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
13,915
$
2,579
Loss on sale of investments
429
716
Equity securities (gains) losses
272
(446)
Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale
-
492
Merger-related expenses
446
2,006
Deferred tax asset revaluation due to new enacted tax rate of 21%
-
4,854
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
15,062
$
10,201
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
1.99
$
0.39
Loss on sale of investments
0.06
0.11
Equity securities (gains) losses
0.04
(0.07)
Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale
-
0.07
Merger-related expenses
0.06
0.30
Deferred tax asset revaluation due to new enacted tax rate of 21%
-
0.73
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$2.15
$1.53
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on Average Assets (GAAP)
0.86%
0.18%
Loss on sale of investments
0.03%
0.05%
Equity secuirites (gains) losses
0.02%
-0.03%
Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale
0.00%
0.03%
Merger-related expenses
0.03%
0.14%
Deferred tax asset revaluation due to new enacted tax rate of 21%
0.00%
0.35%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP)
0.93%
0.72%
Adjusted Return on Tangible Average Equity
Return on Average Equity (GAAP)
8.98%
1.82%
Loss on sale of investments
0.28%
0.50%
Equity securities (gains) losses
0.18%
-0.35%
Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale
0.00%
0.35%
Merger-related expenses
0.29%
1.41%
Deferred tax asset revaluation due to new enacted tax rate of 21%
0.00%
3.42%
Effect of goodwill and intangibles
0.59%
1.80%
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)
11.85%
8.95%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
67.02%
74.91%
Loss on sale of investments
-0.97%
-2.25%
Equity securities gains (losses)
-0.56%
1.45%
Other than temporary impairment of investment securities available for sale
0.00%
-1.56%
Merger-related expenses
-0.53%
-5.72%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
64.96%
66.83%
APPENDIX B – TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Yield/ Rate
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Yield/ Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
1,056,361
$
13,006
4.88%
$
974,576
$
12,026
4.90%
Loans, tax exempt (1)
17,635
142
3.19%
16,062
146
3.60%
Investments - taxable
256,563
2,018
3.15%
260,057
1,658
2.42%
Investment tax exempt (1)
98,972
948
3.83%
119,806
1,186
4.05%
Interest earning deposits
72,163
407
2.24%
62,161
217
1.38%
Other investments, at cost
12,039
173
5.70%
12,395
141
4.51%
Total interest-earning assets
1,513,733
16,694
4.38%
1,445,057
15,374
4.22%
Noninterest-earning assets
131,060
133,631
Total assets
$
1,644,793
$
1,578,688
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings accounts
$52,228
$15
0.11%
$50,480
$15
0.12%
Time deposits
423,742
1,521
1.42%
404,542
835
0.82%
Money market accounts
356,338
950
1.06%
314,617
318
0.40%
Interest bearing transaction accounts
199,285
92
0.18%
202,976
79
0.15%
Total interest bearing deposits
1,031,593
2,578
0.99%
972,615
1,247
0.51%
FHLB advances
213,500
1,289
2.36%
223,717
730
1.29%
Junior subordinated debentures
14,433
141
3.82%
14,433
139
3.82%
Other borrowings
9,343
127
5.39%
8,726
110
5.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,268,869
4,135
1.29%
1,219,491
2,226
0.72%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
195,519
190,182
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
22,035
15,650
Total liabilities
1,486,423
1,425,323
Total equity
158,370
153,365
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,644,793
$
1,578,688
Tax-equivalent net interest income
$
12,559
$
13,148
Net interest-earning assets (2)
$
244,864
$
225,566
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
119.30%
118.50%
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (3)
3.08%
3.50%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin (4)
3.29%
3.61%
(1) Tax exempt loans and investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate in 2018 and 35% federal rate in 2017.
(2) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
For the Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Yield/ Rate
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Yield/ Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
1,036,959
$
49,987
4.82%
$
818,431
$
38,712
4.73%
Loans, tax exempt (1)
16,372
509
3.11%
15,945
585
3.69%
Investments - taxable
253,995
7,191
2.83%
291,452
7,025
3.21%
Investment tax exempt (1)
88,439
3,292
3.72%
118,461
4,795
5.40%
Interest earning deposits
86,551
1,716
1.98%
60,823
676
1.11%
Other investments, at cost
12,204
717
5.88%
12,766
619
4.85%
Total interest-earning assets
1,494,520
63,412
4.24%
1,317,878
52,412
3.98%
Noninterest-earning assets
126,679
106,535
Total assets
$
1,621,199
$
1,424,413
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings accounts
$
52,223
$
59
0.11%
$
47,754
$
53
0.11%
Time deposits
417,055
5,048
1.21%
363,285
3,171
0.87%
Money market accounts
340,919
2,637
0.77%
270,036
1,022
0.38%
Interest bearing transaction accounts
206,215
374
0.18%
170,366
228
0.13%
Total interest bearing deposits
1,016,412
8,118
0.80%
851,441
4,474
0.53%
FHLB advances
217,761
4,130
1.87%
236,308
2,443
1.03%
Junior subordinated debentures
14,433
561
3.83%
14,433
557
3.86%
Other borrowings
9,171
478
5.21%
4,567
210
4.60%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,257,777
13,287
1.06%
1,106,749
7,684
0.69%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
192,066
161,006
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
16,452
14,568
Total liabilities
1,466,295
1,282,323
Total equity
154,904
142,090
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,621,199
$
1,424,413
Tax-equivalent net interest income
$
50,125
$
44,728
Net interest-earning assets (2)
$
236,743
$
211,129
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
118.82%
119.08%
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (3)
3.19%
3.28%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin (4)
3.35%
3.39%
(1) Tax exempt loans and investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate in 2018 and a 35% federal tax rate in 2017.
(2) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
Contact: Roger D. Plemens President and Chief Executive Officer (828) 524-7000