Entegris : Acquires Global Measurement Technologies Inc.

07/10/2020 | 08:34am EDT

Global Measurement Technologies is a market leader of yield enhancing analytical instruments for CMP slurries

Entegris, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG) announced today it has acquired Global Measurement Technologies Inc. (GMTI), an analytical instrument provider for critical processes in semiconductor production, and its manufacturing partner Clean Room Plastics, Inc. Located in Chandler, Arizona, GMTI is now part of the Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) Division of Entegris.

GMTI is a market leader in the design and production of high precision analytical instruments for Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurries and formulated cleaning chemistries used in the semiconductor manufacturing process. GMTI’s technology is designed to ensure precise consistency of complex blended chemistries to enable high yields in the CMP and formulated cleaning processes.

“The acquisition of GMTI enhances Entegris’ position as the premier supplier for yield enhancement solutions for the semiconductor market. Greater materials intensity and greater materials purity will be the primary defining factors of the next generation of semiconductor performance.” said Bertrand Loy, President and CEO of Entegris. “With the combination of GMTI’s cutting-edge measurement systems and our extensive portfolio of filtration and other contamination control solutions, we bring a complete suite of solutions that allow our customers to achieve process stability and high yields in the complex CMP environment.”

“We are very excited about joining Entegris. The combined portfolio, global infrastructure and operational resources will allow us to deliver significant value to our customers.,” said Bryan LaFlam, President of Global Measurement Technologies Inc.

Entegris acquired Global Measurement Technologies Inc. for an aggregate amount of approximately $36 million in cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the impact of the acquisition; the ability to combine capabilities to impact semiconductor performance and manufacturing yields; growth opportunities; market trends in the semiconductor and other industries; and other matters. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to effectively integrate the acquired company; market conditions relating to the acquired company's products and served markets; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts the current plans and operations of Entegris or the acquired business; the ability to successfully grow the acquired business; risks that served markets do not grow as anticipated; and other risk factors and additional information described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risks Factors” in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed on February 7, 2020, and in our other periodic filings. Entegris assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.


© Business Wire 2020
