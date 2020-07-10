Entegris : Acquires Global Measurement Technologies Inc.

Global Measurement Technologies is a market leader of yield enhancing analytical instruments for CMP slurries

Entegris, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG) announced today it has acquired Global Measurement Technologies Inc. (GMTI), an analytical instrument provider for critical processes in semiconductor production, and its manufacturing partner Clean Room Plastics, Inc. Located in Chandler, Arizona, GMTI is now part of the Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) Division of Entegris.

GMTI is a market leader in the design and production of high precision analytical instruments for Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurries and formulated cleaning chemistries used in the semiconductor manufacturing process. GMTI’s technology is designed to ensure precise consistency of complex blended chemistries to enable high yields in the CMP and formulated cleaning processes.

“The acquisition of GMTI enhances Entegris’ position as the premier supplier for yield enhancement solutions for the semiconductor market. Greater materials intensity and greater materials purity will be the primary defining factors of the next generation of semiconductor performance.” said Bertrand Loy, President and CEO of Entegris. “With the combination of GMTI’s cutting-edge measurement systems and our extensive portfolio of filtration and other contamination control solutions, we bring a complete suite of solutions that allow our customers to achieve process stability and high yields in the complex CMP environment.”

“We are very excited about joining Entegris. The combined portfolio, global infrastructure and operational resources will allow us to deliver significant value to our customers.,” said Bryan LaFlam, President of Global Measurement Technologies Inc.

Entegris acquired Global Measurement Technologies Inc. for an aggregate amount of approximately $36 million in cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

