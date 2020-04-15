Log in
ENTEGRIS, INC.

ENTEGRIS, INC.

(ENTG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/14 04:00:00 pm
51.74 USD   +4.00%
Entegris : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

04/15/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on May 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on the close of business on April 29, 2020.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.


© Business Wire 2020
