ENTEGRIS INC (ENTG)
Entegris : Launches Global E-Commerce Solution to Support Customer Needs

08/09/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry, today announced the launch of an online purchasing and transaction management system that provides full e-commerce capabilities for its customers.

Driven by customers’ growing need for top-level efficiency and on-demand access to solutions, Entegris has launched a suite of tools to provide a robust e-commerce experience. This solution is fully integrated with Entegris’s back-end systems to allow accelerated transactions, comprehensive transparency, and a convenient means to collaborate and do business.

“Our e-commerce platform will provide customers with a seamless and efficient purchasing experience,” says Paul McSweeney, vice president of Global Sales Operations, Entegris. “By registering online, our customers will have access to e-commerce purchasing via multiple channels; easy online account inquiry capabilities; on-demand order status with delivery tracking details; and secure file access to restricted manuals and other product-related collateral.”

If you have interest in creating an online account with Entegris, register on our website: https://www.entegris.com/shop/en/USD/register

ABOUT ENTEGRIS
Entegris is a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 561 M
EBIT 2018 368 M
Net income 2018 238 M
Debt 2018 302 M
Yield 2018 0,78%
P/E ratio 2018 23,52
P/E ratio 2019 20,25
EV / Sales 2018 3,48x
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
Capitalization 5 134 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 43,8 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Loy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul L. H. Olson Chairman
Todd James Edlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory B. Graves Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Brian F. Sullivan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTEGRIS INC19.05%5 134
ASML HOLDING27.21%92 526
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION1.00%30 498
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-7.77%29 025
FORTIVE CORPORATION11.65%28 379
QORVO28.45%10 808
