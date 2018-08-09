Entegris : Launches Global E-Commerce Solution to Support Customer Needs

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry, today announced the launch of an online purchasing and transaction management system that provides full e-commerce capabilities for its customers.

Driven by customers’ growing need for top-level efficiency and on-demand access to solutions, Entegris has launched a suite of tools to provide a robust e-commerce experience. This solution is fully integrated with Entegris’s back-end systems to allow accelerated transactions, comprehensive transparency, and a convenient means to collaborate and do business.

“Our e-commerce platform will provide customers with a seamless and efficient purchasing experience,” says Paul McSweeney, vice president of Global Sales Operations, Entegris. “By registering online, our customers will have access to e-commerce purchasing via multiple channels; easy online account inquiry capabilities; on-demand order status with delivery tracking details; and secure file access to restricted manuals and other product-related collateral.”

If you have interest in creating an online account with Entegris, register on our website: https://www.entegris.com/shop/en/USD/register

