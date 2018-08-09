Entegris : Launches Global E-Commerce Solution to Support Customer Needs

Entegris,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced
materials solutions for the microelectronics industry, today announced
the launch of an online purchasing and transaction management system
that provides full e-commerce capabilities for its customers.
Driven by customers’ growing need for top-level efficiency and on-demand
access to solutions, Entegris has launched a suite of tools to provide a
robust e-commerce experience. This solution is fully integrated with
Entegris’s back-end systems to allow accelerated transactions,
comprehensive transparency, and a convenient means to collaborate and do
business.
“Our e-commerce platform will provide customers with a seamless and
efficient purchasing experience,” says Paul McSweeney, vice president of
Global Sales Operations, Entegris. “By registering online, our customers
will have access to e-commerce purchasing via multiple channels; easy
online account inquiry capabilities; on-demand order status with
delivery tracking details; and secure file access to restricted manuals
and other product-related collateral.”
If you have interest in creating an online account with Entegris,
register on our website: https://www.entegris.com/shop/en/USD/register
ABOUT ENTEGRIS
Entegris is a leader in specialty
chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics
industry and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified
and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities
in the United
States, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South
Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005604/en/