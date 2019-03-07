Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Entegris Inc    ENTG

ENTEGRIS INC

(ENTG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Entegris : Merck KGaA encouraged by market reaction to Versum swoop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 07:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt

DARMSTADT, Germany (Reuters) - German drugs and lab supplies group Merck KGaA is encouraged by the market reaction to its unsolicited bid for Versum, as it seeks to break up the U.S. company's agreed merger with a rival suitor, Merck said on Thursday.

In an open letter on Tuesday, Merck called on Versum's shareholders to put pressure on management to consider the German group's $5.9 billion (4.5 billion pounds) cash bid, including debt, which the U.S. maker of chemicals for semiconductors has spurned in favour of an all-share merger with Entegris .

"We have received renewed encouragement from the capital market for our proposal, following our open letter to Versum shareholders," Merck Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann said at a press conference, reaffirming that his bid was clearly superior.

"The capital market reaction is relatively unequivocal. You see it in Versum's share price," he added, when asked to elaborate.

Merck's takeover proposal of $48 per share in cash compares with an offer of around $39.6 worth of Entegris stock for each Versum share under the existing deal, based on Entegris' closing price of $35.38 on Wednesday.

Versum shares closed at $48.70 on Wednesday, above even Merck's bid and suggesting investors hope for a higher offer.

Oschmann declined to comment on any next steps.

Merck on Thursday reported a decline in adjusted fourth quarter core earnings as adverse exchange rate moves offset demand for its lab supplies and older drugs in China and the Middle East, and forecast a similar effect on 2019 earnings.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, slipped 1.3 percent to a worse-than-expected 950 million euros ($1.07 billion), dragged lower by a weak Argentine peso.

Excluding currency effects, revenue at its healthcare division rose 5.5 percent to 1.63 billion euros in the quarter, on strong demand in emerging markets for its established diabetes and blood pressure drugs and bolstered by recently launched multiple sclerosis drug Mavenclad in Europe.

Revenue at its lab supplies unit surged an underlying 8.8 percent, also to 1.63 billion euros, boosted by demand from biotech researchers.

But weak emerging market currencies cancelled out those gains and family-controlled Merck said it expected a similar burden on 2019 earnings.

Adjusted EBITDA would see a "low teens" percentage rise in underlying terms this year, but foreign exchange headwinds would cause a 3-4 percent drag, it added.

Merck shares were little changed

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Potter)

By Ludwig Burger
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENTEGRIS INC -2.86% 35.38 Delayed Quote.30.56%
MERCK KGAA -0.02% 93.38 Delayed Quote.3.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTEGRIS INC
07:39aENTEGRIS : Merck KGaA encouraged by market reaction to Versum swoop
RE
03/05Merck KGaA Upgrades the Ante on Versum With Letter to Shareholders
DJ
03/01Versum Materials Rejects Merck's Bid--Update
DJ
03/01Versum Materials Board Rejects Merck KGaA's Bid -- Update
DJ
03/01Versum Materials Board Rejects Merck KGaA's Bid
DJ
02/27Entegris Defends Deal With Versum After Merck Bid
DJ
02/27ENTEGRIS : Comments on Merck KGaA's Offer to Acquire Versum Materials
BU
02/27S&P Says Versum Would Boost Merck's Performance-Materials Unit
DJ
02/27Germany's Merck Makes $5.24 Billion Offer for Versum Materials --3rd Update
DJ
02/27Germany's Merck Makes $5.24 Billion Offer for Versum Materials --2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 631 M
EBIT 2019 384 M
Net income 2019 244 M
Debt 2019 284 M
Yield 2019 0,84%
P/E ratio 2019 21,91
P/E ratio 2020 16,81
EV / Sales 2019 3,10x
EV / Sales 2020 2,85x
Capitalization 4 774 M
Chart ENTEGRIS INC
Duration : Period :
Entegris Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTEGRIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 40,9 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Loy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul L. H. Olson Chairman
Todd James Edlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory B. Graves Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James O'Neill Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTEGRIS INC30.56%4 774
ASML HOLDING17.34%77 451
FORTIVE CORPORATION21.25%27 453
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION27.44%25 817
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD28.20%22 776
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 962
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.