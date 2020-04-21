Entegris : Reports Results for First Quarter of 2020
04/21/2020 | 06:02am EDT
First-quarter revenue of $412.3 million, increased 5% from prior year
First-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.45, increased 88%
First-quarter Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.55, increased 10%
Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today reported its financial results for the Company’s first quarter ended March 28, 2020.
First-quarter sales were $412.3 million, an increase of 5% from the same quarter last year. GAAP first-quarter net income was $61.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, which included $16.2 million of amortization of intangible assets and $1.4 million in deal and transaction costs. Non-GAAP net income was $75.6 million and non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.55.
Bertrand Loy, president and chief executive officer, said: “During these unprecedented times, our first priority is to ensure the health and safety of our colleagues and families, while continuing to provide exceptional service to our customers. In light of the significant challenges from Covid-19, I’m pleased with our first quarter results. Despite major supply-chain shutdowns across many industries, our manufacturing operations were only modestly impacted by Covid-19, as a direct result of the extraordinary efforts of our Entegris teams and extended supply chain partners around the world.”
Mr. Loy added: “While the demand for our products will likely be impacted by the ongoing effects of Covid-19 on the global economy, we remain very optimistic about the long-term prospects of the industry and the criticality of our solutions. Our team has very effectively managed challenging times in the past and will take the necessary steps to align our business to market conditions as they evolve. Entegris is in a strong financial position and has sufficient liquidity to navigate through this environment.”
Quarterly Financial Results Summary
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Results
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
Net sales
$412,327
$391,047
$426,998
Operating income
$80,744
$47,491
$84,085
Operating margin
19.6%
12.1%
19.7%
Net income
$61,006
$32,658
$57,438
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)
$0.45
$0.24
$0.42
Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
$99,638
$92,180
$104,647
Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin
24.2%
23.6%
24.5%
Non-GAAP net income
$75,571
$67,894
$74,582
Non-GAAP EPS
$0.55
$0.50
$0.55
Second-Quarter Outlook
For the second quarter ending June 27, 2020, the Company expects sales of $410 million to $430 million, net income of $50 million to $59 million and net income per diluted share between $0.37 and $0.43. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS is expected to range from $0.45 to $0.51 per diluted share, which reflects net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $61 million to $70 million.
Segment Results
The Company reports its results in the following segments:
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM): SCEM provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.
Microcontamination Control (MC): MC solutions purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.
Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries.
Non-GAAP Information
The Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Segment Profit, and Adjusted Operating Income, together with related measures thereof, and non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, are considered “Non-GAAP financial measures” under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making, as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons, as well as comparisons to the Company’s competitors' operating results. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s recurring business operating results, such as amortization, depreciation and discrete cash charges that may vary significantly from period to period. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing and understanding the Company’s results and performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by the Company’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the Company’s business. The reconciliations of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA, GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Share, GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income are included elsewhere in this release.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
Net sales
$
412,327
$
391,047
$
426,998
Cost of sales
226,849
213,654
229,362
Gross profit
185,478
177,393
197,636
Selling, general and administrative expenses
58,891
82,254
67,171
Engineering, research and development expenses
29,632
28,991
30,352
Amortization of intangible assets
16,211
18,657
16,028
Operating income
80,744
47,491
84,085
Interest expense, net
10,238
9,659
12,743
Other expense (income), net
878
(248
)
248
Income before income tax expense
69,628
38,080
71,094
Income tax expense
8,622
5,422
13,656
Net income
$
61,006
$
32,658
$
57,438
Basic net income per common share:
$
0.45
$
0.24
$
0.43
Diluted net income per common share:
$
0.45
$
0.24
$
0.42
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
134,745
135,299
134,778
Diluted
136,369
136,692
136,470
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
March 28, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
335,077
$
351,911
Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
277,796
234,409
Inventories, net
300,694
287,098
Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes
25,650
24,552
Other current assets
27,089
34,427
Total current assets
966,306
932,397
Property, plant and equipment, net
474,841
479,544
Other assets:
Right-of-use assets
50,058
50,160
Goodwill
726,234
695,044
Intangible assets, net
355,815
333,952
Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets
11,563
11,245
Other
13,748
13,744
Total assets
$
2,598,565
$
2,516,086
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Long-term debt, current maturities
$
4,000
$
4,000
Accounts payable
81,561
84,207
Accrued liabilities
90,447
150,118
Income tax payable
25,982
26,108
Total current liabilities
201,990
264,433
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities
1,074,888
932,484
Long-term lease liability
43,549
43,827
Other liabilities
106,811
109,453
Shareholders’ equity
1,171,327
1,165,889
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,598,565
$
2,516,086
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
Operating activities:
Net income
$
61,006
$
32,658
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
20,648
16,721
Amortization
16,211
18,657
Stock-based compensation expense
4,994
4,653
Other
5,563
5,694
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Trade accounts and notes receivable
(43,995
)
(9,109
)
Inventories
(18,205
)
(2,131
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(38,020
)
(45,019
)
Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable
(225
)
(42,873
)
Other
3,426
18,211
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
11,403
(2,538
)
Investing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(22,585
)
(34,465
)
Acquisition of business, net of cash
(75,630
)
(49,789
)
Other
5
197
Net cash used in investing activities
(98,210
)
(84,057
)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term borrowings and long-term debt
217,000
—
Payments on long-term debt
(75,000
)
(1,000
)
Dividend payments
(10,847
)
(9,470
)
Issuance of common stock
551
917
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(11,440
)
(7,727
)
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
(29,654
)
(35,321
)
Deferred acquisition payments
(16,125
)
—
Other
(2,890
)
(250
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
71,595
(52,851
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,712
)
(256
)
(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(16,924
)
(139,702
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
351,911
482,062
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
334,987
$
342,360
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Net sales
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials
$
144,214
$
124,470
$
146,747
Microcontamination Control
159,261
157,706
169,794
Advanced Materials Handling
116,137
116,064
117,455
Inter-segment elimination
(7,285
)
(7,193
)
(6,998
)
Total net sales
$
412,327
$
391,047
$
426,998
Three months ended
Segment profit
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials
$
32,670
$
24,431
$
32,822
Microcontamination Control
50,167
47,323
57,157
Advanced Materials Handling
20,632
22,367
20,686
Total segment profit
103,469
94,121
110,665
Amortization of intangibles
16,211
18,657
16,028
Unallocated expenses
6,514
27,973
10,552
Total operating income
$
80,744
$
47,491
$
84,085
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
Net sales
$
412,327
$
391,047
$
426,998
Gross profit-GAAP
$
185,478
$
177,393
$
197,636
Adjustments to gross profit:
Severance and restructuring costs
—
358
(12)
Charge for fair value mark-up of acquired inventory sold
361
2,155
211
Adjusted gross profit
$
185,839
$
179,906
$
197,835
Gross margin - as a % of net sales
45.0
%
45.4
%
46.3
%
Adjusted gross margin - as a % of net sales
45.1
%
46.0
%
46.3
%
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Segment profit-GAAP
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM)
$
32,670
$
24,431
$
32,822
Microcontamination Control (MC)
50,167
47,323
57,157
Advanced Materials Handling (AMH)
20,632
22,367
20,686
Total segment profit
103,469
94,121
110,665
Amortization of intangible assets
16,211
18,657
16,028
Unallocated expenses
6,514
27,973
10,552
Total operating income
$
80,744
$
47,491
$
84,085
Three months ended
Adjusted segment profit
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
SCEM segment profit
$
32,670
$
24,431
$
32,822
Severance and restructuring costs
174
519
184
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
235
120
(476
)
SCEM adjusted segment profit
$
33,079
$
25,070
$
32,530
MC segment profit
$
50,167
$
47,323
$
57,157
Severance and restructuring costs
190
724
195
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
126
2,035
687
MC adjusted segment profit
$
50,483
$
50,082
$
58,039
AMH segment profit
$
20,632
$
22,367
$
20,686
Severance and restructuring costs
135
578
(379
)
AMH adjusted segment profit
$
20,767
$
22,945
$
20,307
Unallocated general and administrative expenses
$
6,514
$
27,973
$
10,552
Unallocated deal and integration costs
(1,479
)
(22,056
)
(4,323
)
Unallocated severance and restructuring costs
(344
)
—
—
Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses
$
4,691
$
5,917
$
6,229
Total adjusted segment profit
$
104,329
$
98,097
$
110,876
Adjusted amortization of intangible assets
—
—
—
Adjusted unallocated expenses
4,691
5,917
6,229
Total adjusted operating income
$
99,638
$
92,180
$
104,647
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
Net sales
$
412,327
$
391,047
$
426,998
Net income
$
61,006
$
32,658
$
57,438
Adjustments to net income:
Income tax expense
8,622
5,422
13,656
Interest expense, net
10,238
9,659
12,743
Other expense (income), net
878
(248
)
248
GAAP - Operating income
80,744
47,491
84,085
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold
361
2,155
211
Deal and transaction costs
1,431
19,136
973
Integration costs
48
2,920
3,350
Severance and restructuring costs
843
1,821
—
Amortization of intangible assets
16,211
18,657
16,028
Adjusted operating income
99,638
92,180
104,647
Depreciation
20,648
16,721
20,352
Adjusted EBITDA
$
120,286
$
108,901
$
124,999
Net income - as a % of net sales
14.8
%
8.4
%
13.5
%
Adjusted operating margin
24.2
%
23.6
%
24.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA - as a % of net sales
29.2
%
27.8
%
29.3
%
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Share
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
GAAP net income
$
61,006
$
32,658
$
57,438
Adjustments to net income:
Charge for fair value write-up of inventory acquired
361
2,155
211
Deal and transaction costs
1,431
19,547
973
Integration costs
48
2,920
3,350
Severance and restructuring costs
843
1,821
—
Loss on debt extinguishment and modification
—
—
1,980
Amortization of intangible assets
16,211
18,657
16,028
Tax effect of adjustments to net income and discrete items1
(4,329
)
(9,864
)
(5,398
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
75,571
$
67,894
$
74,582
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.45
$
0.24
$
0.42
Effect of adjustments to net income
$
0.11
$
0.26
$
0.13
Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share
$
0.55
$
0.50
$
0.55
1The tax effect of pre-tax adjustments to net income was calculated using the applicable marginal tax rate during the respective years.
Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Outlook to Non-GAAP Outlook
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Second-Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income
June 27, 2020
GAAP net income
$50 - $59
Adjustments to net income:
Restructuring and integration costs
2
Amortization of intangible assets
12
Income tax effect
(3)
Non-GAAP net income
$61 - $70
Second-Quarter Outlook
Reconciliation GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share