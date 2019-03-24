Entegris : Taiwan Intellectual Property Court Finds Gudeng Precision Industrial Co., Ltd Infringes Entegris' Reticle Pod Patent

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG), a leader in
specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the
microelectronics industry, received an oral judgement on March 22, from
the Taiwan Intellectual Property Court finding that Gudeng Precision
Industrial Co., Ltd. infringes Entegris’ Taiwan Patent No. I-317967. The
judgement against Gudeng awarded Entegris NT$978,869,835 (US $32.6M) in
damages and includes an order that Gudeng recall and destroy its
infringing products.
Importantly, the presiding judge stated that Gudeng shall not directly
or indirectly manufacture, offer for sale, sell, use, or import the
infringing Reticle SMIF Pod and other products that will infringe
Entegris’ rights of R.O.C. Invention Patent No. I
317967 entitled "Reticle Carrier Including Reticle, Positioning and
Location Means." Additionally, the judge instructed
that Gudeng may recall and destroy infringing reticle pods.
The Entegris EUV 1010 reticle pod represents a significant breakthrough
in improving mask defectivity so customers implementing HVM for advance
technology nodes can focus on increasing efficiency and throughput. The
EUV 1010 was the first to be qualified by ASML for use in the NXE:3400B
and beyond.
ABOUT ENTEGRIS
Entegris is a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials
solutions for the microelectronics industry and other high-tech
industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing,
customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, China,
France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and
Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190324005021/en/