Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Entegris Inc    ENTG

ENTEGRIS INC

(ENTG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Entegris : Taiwan Intellectual Property Court Finds Gudeng Precision Industrial Co., Ltd Infringes Entegris' Reticle Pod Patent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

Judgement Awards Damages of $32.6 Million and the Recall and Destruction of Infringing Product

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG), a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry, received an oral judgement on March 22, from the Taiwan Intellectual Property Court finding that Gudeng Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. infringes Entegris’ Taiwan Patent No. I-317967. The judgement against Gudeng awarded Entegris NT$978,869,835 (US $32.6M) in damages and includes an order that Gudeng recall and destroy its infringing products.

Importantly, the presiding judge stated that Gudeng shall not directly or indirectly manufacture, offer for sale, sell, use, or import the infringing Reticle SMIF Pod and other products that will infringe Entegris’ rights of R.O.C. Invention Patent No. I 317967 entitled "Reticle Carrier Including Reticle, Positioning and Location Means." Additionally, the judge instructed that Gudeng may recall and destroy infringing reticle pods.

The Entegris EUV 1010 reticle pod represents a significant breakthrough in improving mask defectivity so customers implementing HVM for advance technology nodes can focus on increasing efficiency and throughput. The EUV 1010 was the first to be qualified by ASML for use in the NXE:3400B and beyond.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTEGRIS INC
06:35pENTEGRIS : Taiwan Intellectual Property Court Finds Gudeng Precision Industrial ..
BU
03/21ENTEGRIS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K..
AQ
03/12Merck KGaA calls on Versum investors to vote down Entegris merger
RE
03/11Entegris, Versum Merger Clears U.S. Antitrust Wait
DJ
03/08Versum, Entegris see extra merger benefits, Merck hires Goldman
RE
03/08Versum, Entegris Affirm Merger Commitment, Raise Savings View
DJ
03/07ENTEGRIS : Merck KGaA encouraged by market reaction to Versum swoop
RE
03/05Merck KGaA Upgrades the Ante on Versum With Letter to Shareholders
DJ
03/01Versum Materials Rejects Merck's Bid--Update
DJ
03/01Versum Materials Board Rejects Merck KGaA's Bid -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 631 M
EBIT 2019 384 M
Net income 2019 251 M
Debt 2019 278 M
Yield 2019 0,85%
P/E ratio 2019 20,06
P/E ratio 2020 16,04
EV / Sales 2019 3,05x
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
Capitalization 4 694 M
Chart ENTEGRIS INC
Duration : Period :
Entegris Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTEGRIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 42,1 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Loy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul L. H. Olson Chairman
Todd James Edlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory B. Graves Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James O'Neill Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTEGRIS INC28.59%4 694
ASML HOLDING21.97%80 470
FORTIVE CORPORATION21.53%27 517
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION34.98%27 383
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD37.40%24 815
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%9 229
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.