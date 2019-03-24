Entegris : Taiwan Intellectual Property Court Finds Gudeng Precision Industrial Co., Ltd Infringes Entegris' Reticle Pod Patent

Judgement Awards Damages of $32.6 Million and the Recall and Destruction of Infringing Product

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG), a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry, received an oral judgement on March 22, from the Taiwan Intellectual Property Court finding that Gudeng Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. infringes Entegris’ Taiwan Patent No. I-317967. The judgement against Gudeng awarded Entegris NT$978,869,835 (US $32.6M) in damages and includes an order that Gudeng recall and destroy its infringing products.

Importantly, the presiding judge stated that Gudeng shall not directly or indirectly manufacture, offer for sale, sell, use, or import the infringing Reticle SMIF Pod and other products that will infringe Entegris’ rights of R.O.C. Invention Patent No. I 317967 entitled "Reticle Carrier Including Reticle, Positioning and Location Means." Additionally, the judge instructed that Gudeng may recall and destroy infringing reticle pods.

The Entegris EUV 1010 reticle pod represents a significant breakthrough in improving mask defectivity so customers implementing HVM for advance technology nodes can focus on increasing efficiency and throughput. The EUV 1010 was the first to be qualified by ASML for use in the NXE:3400B and beyond.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

