Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Entegris Inc    ENTG

ENTEGRIS INC

(ENTG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Entegris : to Report Results for First Quarter of 2019 on Thursday, April 25, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Entegris, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ENTG), a leader in specialty chemicals, filtration and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry, will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 before the opening of the market on Thursday, April 25, 2019. A teleconference with management is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Participants should dial 888-394-8218 or +1 323-794-2588, referencing confirmation code 4237087. Participants are asked to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For a replay of the call, please Click Here using passcode 4237087. The call-in audio replay will be available from April 25, 2019 12:00 Eastern Time through June 8, 2019 12:00 Eastern Time.

The call can also be accessed live and on-demand from the Entegris website. Point your web browser to http://investor.entegris.com/events.cfm and follow the link to the webcast. The on-demand playback will be available for six weeks after the conclusion of the teleconference.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS
Entegris is a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTEGRIS INC
05:01pENTEGRIS : to Report Results for First Quarter of 2019 on Thursday, April 25, 20..
BU
04/09ENTEGRIS : Recognizes Two Industry Milestones Vital to the Technology Advancemen..
BU
04/09Versum Favors Offer By Germany's Merck -- WSJ
DJ
04/08Versum Gets 'Superior' $53/Share Bid From Germany's Merck -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/08ENTEGRIS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/08Versum Gets 'Superior' $53/Share Bid From Germany's Merck -- Update
DJ
04/08Versum Gets 'Superior' $53/Share Bid From Germany's Merck
DJ
04/02Versum Urges Holders to Vote in Favor of Merger With Entegris
DJ
03/29Versum Rejects Bid But Says Will Hold Talks With Germany's Merck -- 2nd Updat..
DJ
03/29Versum opens books, begins to warm to rival suitor Merck KGaA
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 631 M
EBIT 2019 384 M
Net income 2019 251 M
Debt 2019 278 M
Yield 2019 0,75%
P/E ratio 2019 22,79
P/E ratio 2020 18,22
EV / Sales 2019 3,44x
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
Capitalization 5 334 M
Chart ENTEGRIS INC
Duration : Period :
Entegris Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTEGRIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 41,6 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Loy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul L. H. Olson Chairman
Todd James Edlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory B. Graves Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James O'Neill Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTEGRIS INC41.10%5 334
ASML HOLDING29.63%85 362
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION40.15%29 121
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD44.88%25 897
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%10 058
QORVO23.86%9 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About