ENTEGRIS INC

(ENTG)
Entegris : to Report Results for Second Quarter of 2019 on Thursday, July 25, 2019

07/16/2019

Entegris, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ENTG), a leader in specialty chemicals, filtration and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry, will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 before the opening of the market on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A teleconference with management is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Participants should dial 800-458-4121 or +1 323-794-2093, referencing confirmation code 9712936. Participants are asked to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For a replay of the call, please Click Here using passcode 9712936. The call-in audio replay will be available from July 25, 2019 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time through September 7, 2019 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call can also be accessed live and on-demand from the Entegris website. Point your web browser to http://investor.entegris.com/events.cfm and follow the link to the webcast. The on-demand playback will be available for six weeks after the conclusion of the teleconference.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS
Entegris is a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.


