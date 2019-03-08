Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Entegris Inc    ENTG

ENTEGRIS INC

(ENTG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Merck KGaA mandates Goldman as additional advisor for Versum deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 06:20am EST

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German drugs and lab supplies group Merck KGaA has brought in Goldman Sachs as additional advisor for its unsolicited bid for Versum Materials as it seeks to break up the U.S. company's agreed merger with a rival suitor.

"Goldman Sachs is acting as our advisor alongside Guggenheim and Sullivan Cromwell," a Merck spokesman said on Friday. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

In an open letter on Tuesday, Merck called on Versum's shareholders to put pressure on management to consider the German group's $5.9 billion (4.5 billion pounds) cash bid, including debt, which the U.S. maker of chemicals for semiconductors has spurned in favour of an all-share merger with Entegris.

"The capital market reaction is relatively unequivocal. You see it in Versum's share price," Merck Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann had said, reaffirming that his bid was clearly superior.

Merck's takeover proposal of $48 per share in cash compares with an offer of around $39.6 worth of Entegris stock for each Versum share under the existing deal, based on Entegris' closing price of $35.38 on Wednesday.

Entegris announced a $4 billion all-stock deal in January, saying it wanted to create a big chemical supplier to the semiconductor market at a time when the industry is under pressure.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Seythal)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENTEGRIS INC -1.22% 34.95 Delayed Quote.26.83%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP -1.01% 192.77 Delayed Quote.16.58%
MERCK KGAA 0.96% 94.32 Delayed Quote.3.85%
VERSUM MATERIALS INC -0.31% 48.55 Delayed Quote.75.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTEGRIS INC
06:20aMerck KGaA mandates Goldman as additional advisor for Versum deal
RE
03/07ENTEGRIS : Merck KGaA encouraged by market reaction to Versum swoop
RE
03/05Merck KGaA Upgrades the Ante on Versum With Letter to Shareholders
DJ
03/01Versum Materials Rejects Merck's Bid--Update
DJ
03/01Versum Materials Board Rejects Merck KGaA's Bid -- Update
DJ
03/01Versum Materials Board Rejects Merck KGaA's Bid
DJ
02/27Entegris Defends Deal With Versum After Merck Bid
DJ
02/27ENTEGRIS : Comments on Merck KGaA's Offer to Acquire Versum Materials
BU
02/27S&P Says Versum Would Boost Merck's Performance-Materials Unit
DJ
02/27Germany's Merck Makes $5.24 Billion Offer for Versum Materials --3rd Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 631 M
EBIT 2019 384 M
Net income 2019 244 M
Debt 2019 284 M
Yield 2019 0,85%
P/E ratio 2019 21,64
P/E ratio 2020 16,60
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
EV / Sales 2020 2,82x
Capitalization 4 716 M
Chart ENTEGRIS INC
Duration : Period :
Entegris Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTEGRIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 42,0 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Loy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul L. H. Olson Chairman
Todd James Edlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory B. Graves Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James O'Neill Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTEGRIS INC26.83%4 716
ASML HOLDING16.21%76 027
FORTIVE CORPORATION19.80%27 125
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION22.76%25 508
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD24.42%22 237
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 825
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.