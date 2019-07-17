Entek Energy : 2D Reprocessing Complete

ASX/Media Release
18 July 2019
2D REPROCESSING COMPLETE
2D Seismic Reprocessing (2019) delivers significantly improved data quality
Integrated Nanushuk Technical Regional Overview ("INTRO") Project commenced
Entek Energy Limited ("Entek" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its initial exploration programme over its 149,590 net acres within the National Petroleum Reserve - Alaska ("NPRA"), a well-establishedprolific oil province with an attractive fiscal regime.
Entek has completed the reprocessing of approximately 600kms (365 miles) of 2D data originally acquired by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in the 1970's and 1980's. The reprocessed lines cover both the Entek Leases and the Conoco operated Willow field and show a significant improvement in data quality as depicted in the pre and post reprocessing images below.
Willow Oil Discovery
Original Data
2019 Reprocessed Data
The reprocessed data, along with other regional seismic and well data, will now be integrated into a more detailed study, named the Integrated Nanushuk Technical Regional Overview or INTRO Project using experts in the fields of sequence stratigraphy, basin modelling, geochemistry, petrophysics and core scanning technology that will provide the Company a significantly improved understanding of the still emerging Nanushuk play.
The INTRO Project is expected to be completed by late September leading to the Company's maiden Independent Prospective Resource Report for the area. With the receipt of the new reprocessed dataset, Entek is now remapping the area and is in the process of finalising its own internal estimate
of the prospective resource associated with one of the largest leads in the current exploration portfolio.
Managing Director, Mr Dougal Ferguson commented:
"The results of the reprocessed dataset represent a big step forward in being able to better interpret the numerous leads in our lease area. The INTRO Project will deliver our expert technical group with an improved dataset and geological understanding to allow the Company to confidently move forward with the planned 3D seismic acquisition in Q1 2020."
For further information contact:
Dougal Ferguson
Managing Director
