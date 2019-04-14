Entek Energy : Appendix 3X - Dougal Ferguson

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity ENTEK ENERGY LTD ABN 43 108 403 425

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mr Dougal James Ferguson Date of appointment 15 April 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

3,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares

3,250,000 options exercisable at $0.04 per share on or before 31 March 2020

As a shareholder of Elixir Petroleum Limited (Elixir), Dougal Ferguson will be issued fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Entek Energy Limited (Company), following Elixir's in specie distribution and subsequent conversion of the convertible preference shares, as per the Company's announcement of 1 March 2019. The fully paid ordinary shares will be subject to ASX escrow for a period of 12 months from the date of issue. The number of shares will not be known until after the record date for the in-specie distribution. An Appendix 3Y with full details will be provided after these are issued.

