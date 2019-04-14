Log in
ENTEK ENERGY LIMITED
  Report  
Entek Energy : Appendix 3X - Dougal Ferguson

04/14/2019

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ENTEK ENERGY LTD

ABN

43 108 403 425

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Dougal James Ferguson

Date of appointment

15 April 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

3,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares

3,250,000 options exercisable at $0.04 per share on or before 31 March 2020

As a shareholder of Elixir Petroleum Limited (Elixir), Dougal Ferguson will be issued fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Entek Energy Limited (Company), following Elixir's in specie distribution and subsequent conversion of the convertible preference shares, as per the Company's announcement of 1 March 2019. The fully paid ordinary shares will be subject to ASX escrow for a period of 12 months from the date of issue. The number of shares will not be known until after the record date for the in-specie distribution. An Appendix 3Y with full details will be provided after these are issued.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Shenton James Pty Ltd

As a shareholder of Elixir, Shenton James Pty Ltd

will be issued fully paid ordinary shares in the

capital of the Company, following Elixir's in

specie distribution and subsequent conversion of

the convertible preference shares. The fully paid

ordinary shares will be subject to ASX escrow for

a period of 12 months from the date of issue. The

number of shares will not be known until after the

record date for the in-specie distribution. An

Appendix 3Y with full details will be provided

after these are issued.

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Entek Energy Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 00:22:12 UTC
