Entek Energy : Director Resignation - M McAuliffe

1 July 2019

DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

Entek Energy Limited (Entek or Company) advises that Mr. Mark McAuliffe has tendered his resignation as Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 30 June 2019.

Mr. McAuliffe joined the Entek Board in 26 July 2017 and has provided invaluable corporate and legal experience to the Board during his time with the Company which culminated in the successful completion of the Company's recent acquisition of its highly prospective Alaskan assets. The Board would like to thank Mark for his services to Entek and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

