ENTEK ENERGY LIMITED
Entek Energy : Director Resignation - M McAuliffe

06/30/2019 | 10:13pm EDT

ASX/Media Release

1 July 2019

DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

Entek Energy Limited (Entek or Company) advises that Mr. Mark McAuliffe has tendered his resignation as Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 30 June 2019.

Mr. McAuliffe joined the Entek Board in 26 July 2017 and has provided invaluable corporate and legal experience to the Board during his time with the Company which culminated in the successful completion of the Company's recent acquisition of its highly prospective Alaskan assets. The Board would like to thank Mark for his services to Entek and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

ENDS

For further information contact:

Peter Stickland

Non-Executive Chairman

DIRECTORS & OFFICERS

CONTACT

Peter Stickland

Level 1, 35 Outram Street

Non-Executive Chairman

West Perth, WA 6005

Dougal Ferguson

Australia

Managing Director

T +61 8 9381 4975

Tony Walsh

Non-Executive Director

E info@entekenergy.com.au

Arron Canicais

www.entekenergy.com.au

Company Secretary

ASX Code: ETE

Disclaimer

Entek Energy Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 02:12:02 UTC
