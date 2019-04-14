Entek Energy : ETE Appendix 3B - Convertible Preference Shares

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
2Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
3Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Convertible Preference Shares (CPS)
185,000,000 Convertible Preference Shares at a deemed issue price of $0.015 per Share
The CPS are issued on the terms set out in the Company's Notice of General Meeting dated 28 February 2019.
Each CPS will be converted into one fully paid ordinary share in Entek upon the Completion of the In-Specie distribution to Elixir Petroleum Limited ("Elixir") shareholders.
4Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
∙the date from which they do
∙the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
∙the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5Issue price or consideration
No.
Upon conversion, the CPS will rank pari passu with all other Shares, except the Shares arising from the conversion will not be entitled to any dividend or entitlement that has been declared but not paid as at the conversion date.
The CPS have been issued to Elixir as consideration for acquisition of Emerald House LLC ("Emerald House"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Elixir, which holds Elixir's Alaskan portfolio along a highly prospective trend on the Alaskan north slope.
6Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
No funds were raised from the issue of CPS as they were issued as part consideration pursuant to the binding term sheet dated 29 November 2018 between the Company, Elixir, Elixir Petroleum (Colorado) Inc. and Emerald House granting the Company an exclusive option to acquire, through the acquisition of Emerald House, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elixir, Elixir's Alaskan portfolio along a highly prospective trend on the Alaskan north slope.
All of the CPS will be distributed through an in- specie distribution to Elixir shareholders within 10 business days of their issue.
No
NA
Nil
6d Number of +securities issued with NA
security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
185,000,000 Convertible Preference Shares at a deemed issue price of $0.015 per Share, as approved by shareholders at General Meeting of 3 April 2019.
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
N/A
6h If +securities were issued under rule N/A
7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7.145,709,340
7.1A Nil
7+Issue dates
8Number and+class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
15 April 2019
Number
+Class
304,728,934
Ordinary fully paid shares.
9Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
185,000,000
Convertible Preference Shares
10,000,000
Options Exercisable at $0.04 on
or before 31 March 2020.
3,000,000
Options Exercisable at $0.048 on
or before 28 November 2020.
3,000,000
Options Exercisable at $0.072 on
or before 28 November 2020.
3,000,000
Options Exercisable at $0.096 on
or before 28 November 2020.
1,000,000
Options Exercisable at $0.048 on
or before 4 December 2021.
1,000,000
Options Exercisable at $0.072 on
or before 4 December 2021.
1,000,000
Options Exercisable at $0.096 on
or before 4 December 2021.
4,000,000
Options Exercisable at $0.048 on
or before 4 December 2021,
vesting immediately.
The Company has not formulated a dividend policy at this time.
