ENTEK ENERGY LIMITED
Entek Energy : ETE Appendix 3B - Convertible Preference Shares

04/14/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

ENTEK ENERGY LIMITED

ABN

43 108 403 425

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

2Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

3Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Convertible Preference Shares (CPS)

185,000,000 Convertible Preference Shares at a deemed issue price of $0.015 per Share

The CPS are issued on the terms set out in the Company's Notice of General Meeting dated 28 February 2019.

Each CPS will be converted into one fully paid ordinary share in Entek upon the Completion of the In-Specie distribution to Elixir Petroleum Limited ("Elixir") shareholders.

4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5Issue price or consideration

No.

Upon conversion, the CPS will rank pari passu with all other Shares, except the Shares arising from the conversion will not be entitled to any dividend or entitlement that has been declared but not paid as at the conversion date.

The CPS have been issued to Elixir as consideration for acquisition of Emerald House LLC ("Emerald House"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Elixir, which holds Elixir's Alaskan portfolio along a highly prospective trend on the Alaskan north slope.

6Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

No funds were raised from the issue of CPS as they were issued as part consideration pursuant to the binding term sheet dated 29 November 2018 between the Company, Elixir, Elixir Petroleum (Colorado) Inc. and Emerald House granting the Company an exclusive option to acquire, through the acquisition of Emerald House, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elixir, Elixir's Alaskan portfolio along a highly prospective trend on the Alaskan north slope.

All of the CPS will be distributed through an in- specie distribution to Elixir shareholders within 10 business days of their issue.

No

NA

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 2

6d Number of +securities issued with NA

security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

185,000,000 Convertible Preference Shares at a deemed issue price of $0.015 per Share, as approved by shareholders at General Meeting of 3 April 2019.

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

N/A

6h If +securities were issued under rule N/A

7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7.145,709,340

7.1A Nil

7+Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

15 April 2019

Number

+Class

304,728,934

Ordinary fully paid shares.

9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

185,000,000

Convertible Preference Shares

10,000,000

Options Exercisable at $0.04 on

or before 31 March 2020.

3,000,000

Options Exercisable at $0.048 on

or before 28 November 2020.

3,000,000

Options Exercisable at $0.072 on

or before 28 November 2020.

3,000,000

Options Exercisable at $0.096 on

or before 28 November 2020.

1,000,000

Options Exercisable at $0.048 on

or before 4 December 2021.

1,000,000

Options Exercisable at $0.072 on

or before 4 December 2021.

1,000,000

Options Exercisable at $0.096 on

or before 4 December 2021.

4,000,000

Options Exercisable at $0.048 on

or before 4 December 2021,

vesting immediately.

The Company has not formulated a dividend policy at this time.

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11Is security holder approval N/A required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non‐

N/A

renounceable?

13Ratio in which the +securities N/A will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

N/A

offer relates

15+Record date to determine N/A entitlements

+See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 4

16Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17Policy for deciding entitlements N/A in relation to fractions

18

Names of countries in which the

N/A

entity has security holders who

will not be sent new offer

documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their

entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

20

Names of any underwriters

N/A

21

Amount of any underwriting fee

N/A

or commission

22Names of any brokers to the N/A issue

23Fee or commission payable to N/A the broker to the issue

24Amount of any handling fee N/A payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

25If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

N/A

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

27If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Entek Energy Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
