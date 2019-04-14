Entek Energy : ETE Completion of Acquisition of Alaskan Leases

ASX/Media Release

15 April 2019

ENTEK COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ALASKAN LEASES

Highlights

∙Completed acquisition of Alaskan leases from Elixir Petroleum Limited (ASX:EXR)("Elixir").

∙185 million convertible preference shares issued to Elixir prior to distribution in specie of ordinary fully paid shares to Elixir shareholders.

∙Dougal Ferguson appointed as Managing Director of Entek

∙Peter Stickland appointed as Non-Executive Chairman with Mark McAuliffe remaining on the Board as a Non-Executive Director.

COMPLETION

Entek Energy Limited (ASX:ETE)("Entek") is pleased to confirm that it has today completed the acquisition of the Alaskan leases (Project Peregrine) from Elixir through the acquisition of Elixir's wholly owned subsidiary, Emerald House LLC. Emerald House LLC holds 13 leases in the highly prospective Nanushuk formation on the north slope of Alaska.

At completion, Entek issued 185 million convertible preference shares to Elixir. These in turn will convert to 185 million fully paid ordinary shares in Entek upon distribution in specie to Elixir's shareholders. Additional cash consideration, totalling USD1,346,730, inclusive of the USD 500,000 loan facility, was paid at settlement. Distribution will occur in accordance with the revised timetable announced by Elixir on 10 April 2019.

CORPORATE

The completion of this acquisition brings to an end the phase of reconstruction and refocusing of Entek commenced by the Board in September 2017 and building upon work undertaken by the previous Board. The Company now moves forward into active exploration. To facilitate this change in focus, the Board has been restructured to provide the necessary level of technical expertise going forward.

Mr Peter Stickland has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Company. Mr Stickland is a highly qualified geophysicist and geologist with over 25 years of global exploration experience in