Entek Energy : ETE Investor Presentation 0 03/20/2019 | 10:55pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Entek Energy Investor Presentation "Moving into the right address" March 2019 1 Forward-looking Statements and Resources • Summary of information: This presentation contains general andDbiascckglaroiumned rinformation about Entek Energy's activities current as at the date of the presentation and should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all the information that an investor should consider when making an investment decision. The information is provided in summary form, and should not be considered tobe comprehensive or complete.

• Not financial product advice: This presentation is not financial product, investment advice or a recommendation to acquire securities and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs, and seek legal, taxation and financial advice appropriate to their jurisdiction and circumstances.

• Disclaimer: Entek Energy and its related bodies corporate and each of their respective directors, agents, officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaim, to the maximum extent permitted by law, all liabilities (however caused, including negligence) in respect of, make no representations regarding, and take no responsibility for, any part of this presentation and make no representation or warranty as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, conclusions or representations contained in this presentation. In particular, this presentation does not constitute, and shall not be relied upon as, a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee as to the past, present or the future performance of Entek Energy.

• Future performance: This presentation contains certain forward‐looking statements and opinion. The forward‐looking statements, opinion and estimates provided in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward‐looking statements, including projections, forecasts and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Entek Energy. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance and no representation or warranty is made as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward looking statements or other forecast.

• Risks: An investment in Entek Energy is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Entek Energy.

• Not an offer: This presentation is not, and should not be considered as, an offer or an invitation to acquire securities in Entek Energy or any other financial products and neither this document nor any of its contents will form the basis of any contract or commitment. This presentation is not a prospectus. Offers of securities in Entek Energy will only be made in places in which, or to persons to whom it would be lawful to make such offers. This presentation must not be disclosed to any other party and does not carry any right of publication. Neither this presentation nor any of its contents may be reproduced or used for any other purpose without the prior written consent of Entek Energy.

• No Distribution in the US: This presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Any securities to be issued by Entek Energy have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act. No public offer of the securities is being made in the United States and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. This presentation is not for distribution directly or indirectly in or into the United States or to US persons.

• Monetary values: Unless otherwise stated, all dollar values are in Australian dollars (A$). The information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice.

• No distribution: Distribution of this presentation may be restricted by law. Persons who come into possession of this presentation should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

• Contingent and Prospective Resources: The information in this presentation that relates to Contingent Resources and Prospective Resources for Entek Energy is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Peter Stickland, a Non‐Executive Director of Entek Energy. Mr Stickland B.Sc (Hons) has over 25 years of relevant experience, is a member of the European Association of Geoscientists & Engineers and the Petroleum and Exploration Society of Australia, and consents to the publication of the resource assessments contained herein. The Contingent Resource and Prospective Resource estimates are consistent with the definitions of hydrocarbon resources that appear in the Listing Rules. Conversion factors: 6 Bscf gas equals 1 MMboe; 1 bbl condensate equals 1 boe. Company Data Index S&P/ASX All Ordinaries ASX Ticker ASX:ETE Pre‐Alaskan Transaction Post Alaskan Transaction* Shares on issue (current) ~305m Shares issued for Alaskan assets ‐ ~185m Total Shares on issue ~305m ~490m Options ~26m ~26m Market Cap (@ 1.2 cents/share) ~$3.7m ~$5.9m Cash (pro forma end Q1, 2019) ~$3.6m ~$1.9m Debt Nil Nil Enterprise Value ~$0.1m ~$4.0m *subject to shareholder approval Board Mark McAuliffe Tony Walsh Peter SticklandExecutive Chairman Non‐Executive Director Non‐Executive Director • One of the worlds Super Basins

• Basin has produced >16 billion ofbarrels to date

• Significant under utilised capacity in Trans Alaska Pipeline System

• Estimates of 28 billion barrels of remaining resources

• Recent discoveries of >1 billion barrels of conventional oil

• Excellent fiscal regime and stable political climate supportive of oil and gas exploration

• Oil and gas majors have established presence in the North Slope https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005116/en/ Alaska‐North‐Slope‐%E2%80%98Super‐Basin%E2%80%99‐Ready‐Oil Transaction to Acquire Alaskan Leases • Exercised exclusive option to acquire Elixir's Alaskan portfolio

• Initial portfolio of 100% working interest in 3 leases (35,423 acres) valid until 2024

• Subsequently Elixir has been awarded 10 further leases (114,310 acres) valid until 2029 - Average acquisition cost US$10/acre - Compares favourably with recent Oil Search lease sale acquisition >US$80/acre (announcement 25/1/19)

• On trend with world class emerging conventional oil play

• Consideration ~185 million Entek shares (to be distributed in specie to Elixir shareholders)

• Transaction subject to shareholder approval of both companies in early April Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Entek Energy Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 02:54:03 UTC 0 Latest news on ENTEK ENERGY LIMITED 10:55p ENTEK ENERGY : ETE Investor Presentation PU 03/15 ENTEK ENERGY : ETE Half Year Report 31 December 18 PU 03/04 ELIXIR PETROLEUM LIMITED : - placement of full listed option shortfall AQ 02/28 ENTEK ENERGY : Gm nom and proxy PU