Entek Energy : GM NOM AND PROXY

ENTEK ENERGY LIMITED ACN 108 403 425 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING The General Meeting of the Company will be held at the Stantons' Boardroom, Level 2, 1 Walker Avenue, Western Australia on Wednesday, 3rd April 2019 at 11.00am (WST). The Notice of General Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss any matter please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary by telephone on + 61 8 9381 4975 Shareholders are urged to attend or vote by lodging the proxy form enclosed with this Notice This page has been left blank intentionally. NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the general meeting of Shareholders of Entek Energy Limited (Company) will be held at Stantons' Boardroom, Level 2, 1 Walker Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia on Wednesday, 3rd April 2019 at 11.00am (WST) (Meeting). The Explanatory Memorandum provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form form part of the Notice. The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered as Shareholders of the Company on Monday, 1st April 2019 at 4.00pm (WST). Terms and abbreviations used in the Notice are defined in Definitions. AGENDA 1. Resolution 1 - Approval to change in nature and scale of activities To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "That, subject to each of the other Interconditional Resolutions being passed and pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 11.1.2 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the significant change in the nature and scale of the Company's activities resulting from the Acquisition, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of a person who might obtain a benefit (except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder of Shares) if the Resolution is passed, or any associates of those persons. However, the Company will not disregard a vote if: (a) it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or (b) it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 2. Resolution 2 - Approval to issue Convertible Preference Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "That, subject to each of the other Interconditional Resolutions being passed and pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 200,000,000 Convertible Preference Shares to Elixir (or its nominees) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum. Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of these Resolutions by or on behalf of Elixir (and its nominees), a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue of the Shares (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company), or any associates of those persons. The Company will not disregard a vote if: (a) it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or (b) it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

3. Resolution 3 - Power to Issue of Convertible Preference Shares - Section 254A(2) To consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as a special resolution of the Company: "That, for the purposes of section 254A(2) of the Corporations Act and for any and all relevant purposes, and subject to each of the other Interconditional Resolutions being passed, the Company be authorised to issue preference shares in the Company, as the Convertible Preference Shares, on the terms and conditions as summarised in the Explanatory Memorandum." BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Nerida Schmidt Company Secretary Entek Energy Limited Dated: 28 February 2019 EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM 1. Introduction The Explanatory Memorandum has been prepared for the information of Shareholders in connection with the business to be conducted at Stantons' Boardroom, Level 2, 1 Walker Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia on Wednesday, 3rd April 2019 at 11.00am (WST). The Explanatory Memorandum forms part of the Notice which should be read in its entirety. The Explanatory Memorandum contains the terms and conditions on which the Resolutions will be voted. The Explanatory Memorandum includes the following information to assist Shareholders in deciding how to vote on the Resolutions: Section 2 Action to be taken by Shareholders Section 3 Conditional Resolutions Section 4 Background to proposed Acquisition of Alaskan Leases Section 5 Resolution 1 - Approval to change in nature and scale of activities Section 6 Resolution 2 - Approval to issue Convertible Preference Shares Section 7 Resolution 3 - Power to Issue of Convertible Preference Shares - Section 254A(2) Schedule 1 Definitions Schedule 2 Terms of the Convertible Preference Shares Schedule 3 Pro-forma balance sheet A Proxy Form is enclosed with this Explanatory Memorandum. Attachments Original document

