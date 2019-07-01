Entek Energy : Notice of General Meeting

ENTEK ENERGY LIMITED (TO BE RENAMED "XCD ENERGY LIMITED") ACN 108 403 425 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING The General Meeting of the Company will be held at Level 1, 35 Outram Street, West Perth 6005 Western Australia on Thursday, 1 August 2019 at 10:00am (WST). The Notice of General Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how to vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional advisor prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss any matter, please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary by telephone on (08) 9381 4975. Shareholders are urged to attend or vote by lodging the proxy form attached to the Notice - 1 -

ENTEK ENERGY LIMITED (TO BE RENAMED "XCD ENERGY LIMITED") A C N 1 0 8 4 0 3 4 2 5 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the general meeting of Shareholders of Entek Energy Limited (Company) will be held at Level 1, 35 Outram Street, West Perth 6005 Western Australia on Thursday, 1 August 2019 at 10:00am (WST) (Meeting). The Explanatory Memorandum provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form form part of the Notice. The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered as Shareholders on 30 July 2019 at 5:00pm (WST). Terms and abbreviations used in the Notice are defined in Schedule 1. AGENDA 1. Resolution 1 - Approval to change Company name To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as a special resolution the following: "That pursuant to and in accordance with section 157 of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the name of the Company to be changed to "XCD Energy Limited" with effect from the date that ASIC alters the details of the Company's registration." 2. Resolution 2 - Issue of Ferguson Performance Rights to Mr Dougal Ferguson To consider and, if thought fit, to pass without or without amendment, the following: "That, pursuant to and in accordance Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 20,000,000 Performance Rights, comprising: 5,000,000 Class A Performance Rights; 5,000,000 Class B Performance Rights; 5,000,000 Class C Performance Rights; and 5,000,000 Class D Performance Rights (together the Ferguson Performance Rights) to Mr Dougal Ferguson (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." - 2 -

Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 2 by or on behalf of Mr Dougal Ferguson (and his nominees), or any of their respective associates; However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by the person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions on the Proxy Form; or it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Voting Prohibitions In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on these Resolutions if: the proxy is either a member of the Key Management Personnel or a Closely Related Party of such member; and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: the proxy is the Chair; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. 3. Resolution 3- Replacement of constitution To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as a special resolution the following: "That, pursuant to and in accordance with section 136(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to repeal its existing constitution and adopt the Constitution in its place in the form of the document tabled at the Meeting and signed by the Chair for the purposes of identification, with effect from 1 August 2019." BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Peter Stickland Non-Executive Chairman Entek Energy Limited Dated: 2 June 2019 - 3 -

ENTEK ENERGY LIMITED (TO BE RENAMED "XCD ENERGY LIMITED") A C N 1 0 8 4 0 3 4 2 5 EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM 1. Introduction The Explanatory Memorandum has been prepared for the information of Shareholders in connection with the business to be conducted at the Meeting to be held at Level 1, 35 Outram Street, West Perth 6005 Western Australia on Thursday, 1 August 2019 at 10:00am (WST). The Explanatory Memorandum forms part of the Notice which should be read in its entirety. The Explanatory Memorandum contains the terms and conditions on which the Resolutions will be voted. The Explanatory Memorandum includes the following information to assist Shareholders in deciding how to vote on the Resolutions: Section 2 Action to be taken by Shareholders Section 3 Resolution 1 - Approval to change Company name Section 4 Resolution 2 - Issue of Ferguson Performance Rights to Mr Dougal Ferguson Section 5 Resolution 3- Replacement of constitution Schedule 1 Definitions Schedule 2 Terms and Conditions of Performance Rights Schedule 3 Alaskan Leases A Proxy Form is located at the end of the Explanatory Memorandum. 2. Action to be taken by Shareholders Shareholders should read the Notice including the Explanatory Memorandum carefully before deciding how to vote on the Resolutions. 2.1 Voting in person To vote in person, attend the Meeting on the date and at the place set out above. - 4 -

2.2 Proxies Voting by proxy

A Proxy Form is attached to the Notice. This is to be used by Shareholders if they wish to appoint a representative (a 'proxy') to vote in their place. All Shareholders are invited and encouraged to attend the Meeting or, if they are unable to attend in person, sign and return the Proxy Form to the Company in accordance with the instructions thereon. Lodgement of a Proxy Form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting at the Meeting in person.

Please note that: a member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy; a proxy need not be a member of the Company; and a member of the Company entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise, but where the proportion or number is not specified, each proxy may exercise half of the votes. The enclosed Proxy Form provides further details on appointing proxies and lodging Proxy Forms. Proxy vote if appointment specifies way to vote

Section 250BB(1) of the Corporations Act provides that an appointment of a proxy may specify the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution and, if it does: the proxy need not vote on a show of hands, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed); if the proxy has 2 or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on the resolution - the proxy must not vote on a show of hands; if the proxy is the chair of the meeting at which the resolution is voted on - the proxy must vote on a poll, and must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and if the proxy is not the chair - the proxy need not vote on the poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed). Transfer of non-chair proxy to chair in certain circumstances Section 250BC of the Corporations Act provides that, if: an appointment of a proxy specifies the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution at a meeting of the Company's members; the appointed proxy is not the chair of the meeting; at the meeting, a poll is duly demanded on the resolution; and 5 -

