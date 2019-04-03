Entek Energy : Results of Meeting

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, Entek Energy Limited (the "Company") advises details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary. A poll was conducted on all resolutions and all resolutions were carried.
Yours faithfully
ENTEK ENERGY LIMITED
Nerida Schmidt
Company Secretary
ENTEK ENERGY LTD
GENERAL MEETING
Wednesday, 03 April 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Resolution Resolution Type
1 APPROVAL TO CHANGE
IN NATURE AND SCALE OF Ordinary
ACTIVITIES
2 APPROVAL TO ISSUE
CONVERTIBLEOrdinary
PREFERENCE SHARES
3 POWER TO ISSUE OF
CONVERTIBLESpecial
PREFERENCE SHARES - SECTION 254A(2)
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
41,016,915
19,655,000
1,096,344
0
66.41%
31.82%
1.77%
38,884,324
19,787,591
1,096,344
2,000,000
65.06%
33.11%
1.83%
73,995,521
19,884,154
8,046,344
2,003,437
72.60%
19.51%
7.89%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
For
Against
Abstain*
45,113,259
19,655,000
0
69.65%
30.35%
42,980,668
19,787,591
2,000,000
68.48%
31.52%
85,041,865
19,884,154
2,003,437
81.05%
18.95%
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.