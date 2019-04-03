Entek Energy : Results of Meeting

Log in
04/03/2019 | 01:37am EDT

ASX/Media Release

3 April 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

4th Floor

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, Entek Energy Limited (the "Company") advises details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary. A poll was conducted on all resolutions and all resolutions were carried.

Yours faithfully

ENTEK ENERGY LIMITED

Nerida Schmidt

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS & OFFICERS

CONTACT

Mark McAuliffe

Level 1, 35 Outram Street

Executive Chairman

West Perth, WA 6005

Peter Stickland

Australia

Non-Executive Director

T +61 8 9381 4975

Tony Walsh

Non-Executive Director

E info@entekenergy.com.au

Nerida Schmidt

www.entekenergy.com.au

Company Secretary

ASX Code: ETE

ENTEK ENERGY LTD

GENERAL MEETING

Wednesday, 03 April 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution Resolution Type

1 APPROVAL TO CHANGE

IN NATURE AND SCALE OF Ordinary

ACTIVITIES

2 APPROVAL TO ISSUE

CONVERTIBLEOrdinary

PREFERENCE SHARES

3 POWER TO ISSUE OF

CONVERTIBLESpecial

PREFERENCE SHARES - SECTION 254A(2)

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

41,016,915

19,655,000

1,096,344

0

66.41%

31.82%

1.77%

38,884,324

19,787,591

1,096,344

2,000,000

65.06%

33.11%

1.83%

73,995,521

19,884,154

8,046,344

2,003,437

72.60%

19.51%

7.89%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

45,113,259

19,655,000

0

69.65%

30.35%

42,980,668

19,787,591

2,000,000

68.48%

31.52%

85,041,865

19,884,154

2,003,437

81.05%

18.95%

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Entek Energy Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 05:36:00 UTC
