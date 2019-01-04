Enteq Upstream : Announces new Director of International Sales

Enteq are pleased to announce that Andrew Law joined on 1st January 2019 as the new Director of International Sales.

Andrew has responsibility for all the customers in the Eastern Hemisphere with a focus on strategic development of these markets.

Having obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Andrew spent the first ten years of his career with Schlumberger. Following time with KPMG as an oil and gas specialist in their corporate advisory division, Andrew has most recently held positions with Weatherford as both Global Account Director and General Manager in the Far East and Australasia.

