Enteq Upstream : Successful conclusion of the "real- time" azimuth and inclination measurement tool development project.

The two year project undertaken by Enteq's UK based engineering team to develop a 'real- time' azimuth and inclination measurement tool has reached a successful conclusion.

The project was part funded by a grant obtained from the Technology Strategy Board of Innovate UK.

Following a recent project completion meeting attended by both our UK partner Imperial College, London and Innovate UK's monitoring officer, the final grant payment has now been received.

Enteq are in discussions with Innovate UK regarding them part funding a further phase of this project to cover field trials, potentially in China