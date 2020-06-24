Log in
Entercom Communications : Announces Partnership With Deep Root

06/24/2020 | 01:14pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, PA - June 24, 2020 - Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content, today announced a partnership with Deep Root, an audience-powered analytics company, allowing it to offer advertisers expanded targeting options. The partnership is part of Entercom's commitment to data-driven capabilities, including increased audience insights and measurement, leveraging its robust first-party data platform.

This partnership will enable agencies, advocacy groups, and political campaigns to identify and reach Deep Root's custom voter audience segments when advertising throughout Entercom's robust portfolio of broadcast and digital assets. This includes access to Deep Root's issue advocacy and political audience segments such as swing voters, blue collar voters and environmentalists.

'Expansive reach and national scale allow radio and digital audio to serve as a reliable platform for brands and political campaigns to reach engaged consumers. Now more than ever, it is our responsibility to support these advertising partners with increased targeting to accomplish their specific goals,' said Dan McKinney, Vice President, Data and Analytics, Entercom. 'Partnering with Deep Root will allow us to better serve our trusted partners and enhance their capabilities when leveraging our audio assets to reach voters nationally and locally.'

'Deep Root has invested heavily in building best-in-class audiences for corporate reputation, public affairs, issue advocacy, and political advertisers. We are excited to partner with Entercom to power audience-based advertising across all of their broadcast and digital audio assets,' said David Seawright, Chief Revenue Officer, Deep Root. 'This partnership will allow agencies and advertisers to leverage Deep Root's premium audiences in new ways and will elevate their targeting capabilities across an immensely valuable media type.'

Deep Root creates its proprietary audiences by leveraging its analytics, targeting, and metrics infrastructure to produce a variety of highly-accurate probabilities for every individual on a wide range of measures that matter to advertisers. These probabilities are built off of its in-house national file that is rich with consumer and behavioral data, vote history, and is regularly enhanced with large-sample issue surveys. Deep Root then matches those audiences into observed media consumption data to inform audience distribution across the media landscape. These state-of-the-art targeting capabilities ultimately result in more effective and cost-efficient advertising campaigns.

CONTACT:
Jennifer Morales
Entercom
212-649-9685
Jennifer.Morales@entercom.com
@EntercomPR

Nathan Romberg
Deep Root
nromberg@deeprootanalytics.com

About Entercom Communications Corp.
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading audio and entertainment company engaging over 170 million consumers each month through its iconic broadcast brands, expansive digital platform, premium podcast network and live events and experiences. With presence in every major U.S. market, and accessible on every device, Entercom delivers the industry's most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. The company's robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today's most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation-all at national scale. Entercom is the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news and the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the U.S. Learn more at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

About Deep Root
Deep Root is an audience-powered analytics company that identifies your organization's ideal audiences, optimizes your advertising based on how those audiences consume media, integrates them into platforms for linear, addressable, and digital ad delivery, and measures how your audiences are being impacted by paid and earned media.

###

Disclaimer

Entercom Communications Corporation published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 17:13:01 UTC
