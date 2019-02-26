Entercom Communications Corp. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend on the Company’s stock of $0.09 per share. The dividend is payable on March 28, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2019.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom). For further information, or to receive future Entercom Communications news announcements via e-mail, please contact JCIR at 212/835-8500 or etm@jcir.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006022/en/