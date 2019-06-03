Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entercom Communications Corp.    ETM

ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(ETM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entercom Communications Corp. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend on the Company’s stock of $0.09 per share. The dividend is payable on June 28, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 17, 2019.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom). For further information, or to receive future Entercom Communications news announcements via e-mail, please contact JCIR at 212/835-8500 or etm@jcir.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CO
01:32pENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/23ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/22ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : and Cadence13 Launch "To War and Back" Podcast Series,..
AQ
05/22ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : and Cadence13 Launch “To War and Back” Pod..
PU
05/03ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Cond..
AQ
05/03ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : RADIO.COM Sports Officially Launches Semiweekly Digita..
AQ
05/02ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : RADIO.COM Sports Officially Launches Semiweekly Digita..
PU
05/01ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creat..
AQ
05/01ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : First Quarter Net Revenues Increase 3% and Operating I..
AQ
05/01ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : and Waze Unveil Innovative Multiplatform Partnership -..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 487 M
EBIT 2019 288 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,22%
P/E ratio 2019 5,81
P/E ratio 2020 4,88
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capitalization 826 M
Chart ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Entercom Communications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,13 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Field Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Louise C. Kramer Chief Operating Officer
Richard J. Schmaeling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph M. Field Chairman-Emeritus
David J. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.1.40%826
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC-7.01%24 465
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.35.50%995
HT&E LTD17.41%367
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-22.41%329
STINGRAY GROUP INC-10.81%260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About