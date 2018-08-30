Entercom Communications : Extends Broadcast Partnership with Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United

PHILADELPHIA, PA - August 30, 2018 - Entercom, the unrivaled leader in sports radio, AMB Sports and Entertainment, the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United today announced a new multi-year broadcast partnership extension. As part of the agreement, 92.9 The Game (WZGC-FM) in Atlanta will remain as the exclusive flagship home for Atlanta Falcons football and Atlanta United soccer, with Star 94.1 (WSTR-FM) and V-103 (WVEE-FM) providing promotional support. The new multi-year extension will run through the 2023 season.

'We are proud to extend our partnership with the Falcons and United,' said Rick Caffey, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Atlanta. 'As the leaders in sports radio, we are committed to providing our listeners with premier coverage of their favorite hometown teams.'

'On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons & Atlanta United, we are excited to extend our outstanding partnership with the Entercom cluster of stations here in Atlanta,' said Tim Zulawski, Chief Revenue Officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment. 'From management and on-air talent to the station engineers, everyone at Entercom is aligned with our mission of providing the best listening experience to our fans as possible.'

92.9 The Game will continue to carry all Falcons game broadcasts, with Wes Durham and Dave Archer providing play-by-play and color analysis. In addition, the station will continue to air pregame and postgame shows, featuring the on-air team of Mike Conti, Hugh Douglas and DJ Shockley. 'The Coaches Show,' will continue to air Mondays from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. Morning show 'John & Hugh' will welcome Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on Mondays and Fridays at 8:20 a.m. and Falcons head coach Dan Quinn on Wednesdays at 8:10 a.m. throughout the season. Afternoon show 'Dukes & Bell' will feature Ryan on Thursdays at 4:40 p.m. and Falcons President and CEO Rick McKay every other Thursday at 4:20 p.m. ET.

Atlanta United matches will be broadcast on 92.9 The Game, which has been the flagship station for the team since its inception in 2017. In the event of a scheduling conflict, United games will be heard on sister station Star 94.1. 92.9 The Game's 'Dukes & Bell' will also welcome United President Darren Eales every Tuesday at 3:20 p.m. and feature United player segments on Thursdays at 2:40 p.m. 'John & Hugh' will be joined by United Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra each Friday at 9:20 a.m. and feature United player segments Wednesdays at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Listeners can tune in to 92.9 The Game (WZGC-FM) in Atlanta on-air, as well as nationwide on the Radio.com app. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

92.9 The Game, Star 94.1 and V-103 are Radio.com stations. Radio.com is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

