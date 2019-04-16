Entercom Communications : Honored With Five Gracie Awards, Presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

PHILADELPHIA, PA - April 16, 2019 - Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., has been honored with five Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF). The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. Winners will be recognized at a luncheon on June 26 in New York.

List of Entercom winners is below.

Radio Local

Soft News Feature - Local

Magic 106.7 (WMJX-FM)

Boston, MA

'Defying Gravity' (Exceptional Women)

Sue Tabb and Kendra Petrone

Hard News Feature - Local

KCBS All News (KCBS-AM)

San Francisco, CA

'Escape from The Camp Fire'

Jenna Lane

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News - News Network - Local

KCBS All News (KCBS-AM)

San Francisco, CA

'KCBS Crisis Coverage: The Camp Fire'

Veronica Carter, Megan Goldsby, Jenna Lane and Holly Quan

Talk Show - Sports - Local

670 The Score (WSCR-AM)

Chicago, IL

'The Julie and Maggie Show'

Julie DiCaro and Maggie Hendricks

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market - Local

FM Newstalk 97.1 (KFTK-FM)

St. Louis, MO

'The Annie Frey Show'

Annie Frey

