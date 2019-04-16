Log in
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

Entercom Communications : Honored With Five Gracie Awards, Presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

04/16/2019 | 11:43am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, PA - April 16, 2019 - Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., has been honored with five Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF). The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. Winners will be recognized at a luncheon on June 26 in New York.

List of Entercom winners is below.

Radio Local

Soft News Feature - Local
Magic 106.7 (WMJX-FM)
Boston, MA
'Defying Gravity' (Exceptional Women)
Sue Tabb and Kendra Petrone

Hard News Feature - Local
KCBS All News (KCBS-AM)
San Francisco, CA
'Escape from The Camp Fire'
Jenna Lane

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News - News Network - Local
KCBS All News (KCBS-AM)
San Francisco, CA
'KCBS Crisis Coverage: The Camp Fire'
Veronica Carter, Megan Goldsby, Jenna Lane and Holly Quan

Talk Show - Sports - Local
670 The Score (WSCR-AM)
Chicago, IL
'The Julie and Maggie Show'
Julie DiCaro and Maggie Hendricks

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market - Local
FM Newstalk 97.1 (KFTK-FM)
St. Louis, MO
'The Annie Frey Show'
Annie Frey

CONTACT:
Jennifer Morales
Entercom
212-649-9685
Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com
@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country's two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###

Disclaimer

Entercom Communications Corporation published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 15:42:02 UTC
