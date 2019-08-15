Entercom Communications : LGBTQ+ Talk Radio Network CHANNEL Q to Expand to Nine Additional Markets

PHILADELPHIA, PA - August 15, 2019 - Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., today announced the continued growth of CHANNEL Q, a RADIO.COM Original Station. The premiere LGBTQ+ Talk Radio Network will be available in a total of 28 markets nationwide. The network brings the latest in LGBTQ+ news and information, pop culture and new music to listeners on air and via the RADIO.COM app nationwide.

'CHANNEL Q's already expansive reach nationwide is another step in the right direction as we aim to promote and support inclusion throughout our country,' said Jeff Federman, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom Southern California. 'We remain as persistent about providing the LGBTQ+ community and its allies with a voice as we did when we first launched and we are proud to continue to expand our efforts into new markets.'

Listeners can now tune in to CHANNEL Q on the below stations via an HD Radio capable device:

Atlanta: STAR 94.1 HD3 (WSTR-FM), launching in September 2019

Detroit: 98.7 The Breeze HD3 (WDZH-FM)

Milwaukee: 103.7 KISS FM HD3 (WXSS-FM)

New Orleans: B97 HD2 (WEZB-FM)

Norfolk: Z104 HD2 (WNVZ-FM)

Orlando: FM 101.9 HD2 (WQMP-FM), launching in late August 2019

Philadelphia: 96.5 TDY HD3 (WTDY-FM)

Pittsburgh: Y108 HD3 (WDSY-FM)

Wilkes-Barre: MAX 102 HD2 (WMQX-FM), launching in late August 2019

CHANNEL Q is available nationwide on RADIO.COM, the exclusive digital home for all Entercom content across the company's robust portfolio of 235 radio stations, the RADIO.COMapp and on Entercom stations in 28 markets including STAR 94.1 HD3 (WSTR-FM) in Atlanta, 103.3 AMP HD2 (WODS-FM) in Boston, B96 HD2 (WBBM-FM) in Chicago, ALT 103.7 HD3 (KVIL-FM) in Dallas-Fort Worth, Alice 105.9 HD2 (KALC-FM) in Denver, 98.7 The Breeze HD3 (WDZH-FM) in Detroit, HOT 93.7 HD2 (WZMX-FM) in Hartford, 95.7 The Spot HD2 (KKHH-FM) in Houston, 96.5 The Buzz HD2 (KRBZ-FM) in Kansas City, Mix 94.1 HD2 (KMXB-FM) in Las Vegas, AMP Radio 97.1 HD2 (KAMP-FM) in Los Angeles, Power 96 HD3 (WPOW-FM) in Miami, 103.7 KISS FM HD3 (WXSS-FM) in Milwaukee, B97 HD2 (WEZB-FM) in New Orleans, ALT 92.3 HD3 (WNYL-FM) in New York, Z104 HD2 (WNVZ-FM) in Norfolk, FM 101.9 HD2 (WQMP-FM) in Orlando, 103.1 FM (KQPS-FM) in Palm Springs, 96.5 TDY HD3 (WTDY-FM) in Philadelphia, Live 101.5 HD2 (KALV-FM) in Phoenix, Y108 HD3 (WDSY-FM) in Pittsburgh, 105.1 The Buzz HD2 (KRSK-FM) in Portland, ALT 94-7 HD2 (KKDO-FM) in Sacramento, SUNNY 98.1 HD3 (KXSN-FM) in San Diego, Alice @ 97.3 HD2 (KLLC-FM) and 1550 AM (KGMZ-AM) in San Francisco, 107.7 The End HD2 (KNDD-FM) in Seattle, 94.7 The Drive HD2 (WIAD-FM) in Washington D.C. and MAX 102 HD2 (WMQX-FM) in Wilkes-Barre. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CHANNEL Q is a RADIO.COM Original Station. RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States and the unrivaled leader in local sports coverage, currently has over 300 stations and more than 10,000 podcasts, with more added continuously on its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Morales

Entercom

212-649-9685

Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country's two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom atwww.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###