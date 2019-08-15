Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entercom Communications Corp.    ETM

ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(ETM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entercom Communications : LGBTQ+ Talk Radio Network CHANNEL Q to Expand to Nine Additional Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, PA - August 15, 2019 - Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., today announced the continued growth of CHANNEL Q, a RADIO.COM Original Station. The premiere LGBTQ+ Talk Radio Network will be available in a total of 28 markets nationwide. The network brings the latest in LGBTQ+ news and information, pop culture and new music to listeners on air and via the RADIO.COM app nationwide.

'CHANNEL Q's already expansive reach nationwide is another step in the right direction as we aim to promote and support inclusion throughout our country,' said Jeff Federman, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom Southern California. 'We remain as persistent about providing the LGBTQ+ community and its allies with a voice as we did when we first launched and we are proud to continue to expand our efforts into new markets.'

Listeners can now tune in to CHANNEL Q on the below stations via an HD Radio capable device:

Atlanta: STAR 94.1 HD3 (WSTR-FM), launching in September 2019
Detroit: 98.7 The Breeze HD3 (WDZH-FM)
Milwaukee: 103.7 KISS FM HD3 (WXSS-FM)
New Orleans: B97 HD2 (WEZB-FM)
Norfolk: Z104 HD2 (WNVZ-FM)
Orlando: FM 101.9 HD2 (WQMP-FM), launching in late August 2019
Philadelphia: 96.5 TDY HD3 (WTDY-FM)
Pittsburgh: Y108 HD3 (WDSY-FM)
Wilkes-Barre: MAX 102 HD2 (WMQX-FM), launching in late August 2019

CHANNEL Q is available nationwide on RADIO.COM, the exclusive digital home for all Entercom content across the company's robust portfolio of 235 radio stations, the RADIO.COMapp and on Entercom stations in 28 markets including STAR 94.1 HD3 (WSTR-FM) in Atlanta, 103.3 AMP HD2 (WODS-FM) in Boston, B96 HD2 (WBBM-FM) in Chicago, ALT 103.7 HD3 (KVIL-FM) in Dallas-Fort Worth, Alice 105.9 HD2 (KALC-FM) in Denver, 98.7 The Breeze HD3 (WDZH-FM) in Detroit, HOT 93.7 HD2 (WZMX-FM) in Hartford, 95.7 The Spot HD2 (KKHH-FM) in Houston, 96.5 The Buzz HD2 (KRBZ-FM) in Kansas City, Mix 94.1 HD2 (KMXB-FM) in Las Vegas, AMP Radio 97.1 HD2 (KAMP-FM) in Los Angeles, Power 96 HD3 (WPOW-FM) in Miami, 103.7 KISS FM HD3 (WXSS-FM) in Milwaukee, B97 HD2 (WEZB-FM) in New Orleans, ALT 92.3 HD3 (WNYL-FM) in New York, Z104 HD2 (WNVZ-FM) in Norfolk, FM 101.9 HD2 (WQMP-FM) in Orlando, 103.1 FM (KQPS-FM) in Palm Springs, 96.5 TDY HD3 (WTDY-FM) in Philadelphia, Live 101.5 HD2 (KALV-FM) in Phoenix, Y108 HD3 (WDSY-FM) in Pittsburgh, 105.1 The Buzz HD2 (KRSK-FM) in Portland, ALT 94-7 HD2 (KKDO-FM) in Sacramento, SUNNY 98.1 HD3 (KXSN-FM) in San Diego, Alice @ 97.3 HD2 (KLLC-FM) and 1550 AM (KGMZ-AM) in San Francisco, 107.7 The End HD2 (KNDD-FM) in Seattle, 94.7 The Drive HD2 (WIAD-FM) in Washington D.C. and MAX 102 HD2 (WMQX-FM) in Wilkes-Barre. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CHANNEL Q is a RADIO.COM Original Station. RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States and the unrivaled leader in local sports coverage, currently has over 300 stations and more than 10,000 podcasts, with more added continuously on its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom.

CONTACT:
Jennifer Morales
Entercom
212-649-9685
Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com
@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country's two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom atwww.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###

Disclaimer

Entercom Communications Corporation published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 18:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CO
02:07pENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : LGBTQ+ Talk Radio Network CHANNEL Q to Expand to Nine ..
PU
08/09ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/09ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Reduces Quarterly Dividend to Reallocate Capital..
BU
08/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/07ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : to Launch RADIO.COM Sports Digital Network
AQ
08/07ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Acquisition of Pineapple Street Media and Ag..
AQ
08/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/07ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
08/07ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Acquisition of Pineapple Street Media and Ag..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 481 M
EBIT 2019 273 M
Net income 2019 122 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 10,5%
P/E ratio 2019 3,82x
P/E ratio 2020 2,92x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 490 M
Chart ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Entercom Communications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,25  $
Last Close Price 3,44  $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 111%
Spread / Lowest Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Field Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Louise C. Kramer Chief Operating Officer
Richard J. Schmaeling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph M. Field Chairman-Emeritus
David J. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-39.75%490
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC5.08%26 699
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.4.41%791
HT&E LTD10.76%329
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-37.39%261
CUMULUS MEDIA INC31.39%242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group