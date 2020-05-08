Entercom Communications : Named Recipient of Three 2020 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Presented by the New York State Broadcasters Association

PHILADELPHIA, PA - May 5, 2020 - Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., has been named the winner of three 2020 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards, presented by the New York State Broadcasters Association. 1010 WINS (WINS-AM), the most listened to news station in the nation, was recognized with top honors in three categories. The annual awards represent the outstanding work broadcasters do throughout the state of New York to keep viewers informed, engage conversation and promote local business.

Full list of Entercom winners below.

Large Market Radio

Outstanding Spot News

First Place

1010 WINS (WINS-AM)

New York, NY

'Jersey City Shootout'

Outstanding Newscast

First Place

1010 WINS (WINS-AM)

New York, NY

'Newscast 12/12/19'

Outstanding Use of Digital Platforms

First Place

1010 WINS (WINS-AM)

New York, NY

'1010 WINS Digital'

A full list of 2020 Excellence in Broadcasting Award winners can be found here.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Morales

Entercom

212-649-9685

Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading audio and entertainment company engaging over 170 million consumers each month through its iconic broadcast brands, expansive digital platform, premium podcast network and live events and experiences. With presence in every major U.S. market, and accessible on every device, Entercom delivers the industry's most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. The company's robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today's most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation-all at national scale. Entercom is the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news and the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the U.S. Learn more at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###