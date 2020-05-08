Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entercom Communications Corp.    ETM

ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(ETM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entercom Communications : Named Recipient of Three 2020 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Presented by the New York State Broadcasters Association

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 12:29pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, PA - May 5, 2020 - Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., has been named the winner of three 2020 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards, presented by the New York State Broadcasters Association. 1010 WINS (WINS-AM), the most listened to news station in the nation, was recognized with top honors in three categories. The annual awards represent the outstanding work broadcasters do throughout the state of New York to keep viewers informed, engage conversation and promote local business.

Full list of Entercom winners below.

Large Market Radio

Outstanding Spot News
First Place
1010 WINS (WINS-AM)
New York, NY
'Jersey City Shootout'

Outstanding Newscast
First Place
1010 WINS (WINS-AM)
New York, NY
'Newscast 12/12/19'

Outstanding Use of Digital Platforms
First Place
1010 WINS (WINS-AM)
New York, NY
'1010 WINS Digital'

A full list of 2020 Excellence in Broadcasting Award winners can be found here.

CONTACT:
Jennifer Morales
Entercom
212-649-9685
Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com
@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading audio and entertainment company engaging over 170 million consumers each month through its iconic broadcast brands, expansive digital platform, premium podcast network and live events and experiences. With presence in every major U.S. market, and accessible on every device, Entercom delivers the industry's most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. The company's robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today's most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation-all at national scale. Entercom is the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news and the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the U.S. Learn more at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###

Disclaimer

Entercom Communications Corporation published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 16:28:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CO
12:29pENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Named Recipient of Three 2020 Excellence in Broadcasti..
PU
11:58aENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Podcast Network Receives Three Peabody Award Nominatio..
AQ
05/07ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change ..
AQ
05/07ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Names Chris Oliviero as Senior Vice President and Mark..
AQ
05/06ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Launches Daily "I'm Listening" Capsule on All Stations..
AQ
05/06ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Launches Daily "I'm Listening" Capsule on All Stations..
AQ
05/06ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Launches Daily "I'm Listening" Capsule on All Stations..
AQ
05/06ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Launches Daily "I'm Listening" Capsule on All Stations..
AQ
05/04ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Not Just A Virus Crisis. Kamakura Troubled Company Ind..
AQ
04/30ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 179 M
EBIT 2020 121 M
Net income 2020 14,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,63%
P/E ratio 2020 4,56x
P/E ratio 2021 2,60x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,12x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,11x
Capitalization 145 M
Chart ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Entercom Communications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,88  $
Last Close Price 1,08  $
Spread / Highest target 224%
Spread / Average Target 73,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Field Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Louise C. Kramer Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Richard J. Schmaeling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph M. Field Chairman-Emeritus
David J. Berkman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-76.72%145
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-22.80%24 173
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-43.80%444
HT&E LIMITED3.54%203
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-5.50%83
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-2.10%62
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group