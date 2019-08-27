Log in
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

Entercom Communications : Names Paul Suchman Chief Marketing Officer

08/27/2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - August 27, 2019 - Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, today announced that Paul Suchman has been named Chief Marketing Officer, effective September 3, 2019. Suchman will oversee all aspects of Entercom's marketing function, enhancing the company's work with agencies and customers and spotlighting the tremendous untapped value for advertisers across the company's outstanding and evolving product offerings. In this role, he will lead the development of business to business marketing strategies and initiatives, working closely with the company's sales leadership to deliver best in class opportunities and custom solutions to brands and advertisers.

'Paul has built his career working with leading brands to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving media landscape,' said David Field, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Entercom. 'He has led successful global initiatives and high-performing teams inside corporate and agency environments. Paul will play a pivotal role in elevating the Entercom and RADIO.COM brands in the client and agency communities and enhancing how customers capitalize on our robust, unique product offerings across our leading local radio brands, podcasting, digital, live events, sports and news, capitalizing on our powerful, emerging Entercom Advanced Audio tools.'

'I am thrilled to be joining an amazing team of people and a company that is fueled by innovation and growth,' said Suchman. 'There's a revolution happening in the audio industry that will have a profound impact on how brands connect to and bond effectively with consumers. I'm excited to be part of it.'

Suchman joins Entercom from CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm and a leading Fortune 500 company, where he served as Global Chief Marketing Officer. In that role, he oversaw global brand strategy, advertising, digital marketing, social media, content and research marketing and business development marketing. Suchman was responsible for creating national programs to drive brand value, deep client engagement and revenue generation. These programs were deployed as bespoke experiences across both large and small local markets. In addition, Suchman brings deep agency expertise and media relationships, having served as Managing Director of BBDO, where he directed a portfolio of global brands and helped build the agency's global brand consultancy practice. His agency and leadership experience also include tenures at WPP's Ogilvy New York and Los Angeles offices, Agency.com and Lippincott.

Suchman holds a degree from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business.

CONTACT:
Esther-Mireya Tejeda
Entercom
212-649-9686
Esther-Mireya.Tejeda@entercom.com
@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country's two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###

Disclaimer

Entercom Communications Corporation published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 15:10:07 UTC
