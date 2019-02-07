Log in
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP. (ETM)
Entercom Communications : RADIO.COM Adds Live and On-Demand Audio Content from CNN and Bloomberg Media

02/07/2019 | 01:18pm EST

Fastest-Growing Digital Audio App in the U.S. Continues its Expansion

In Addition to 10 New Live Channels, Agreement Features Content from Turner’s Portfolio of Popular Podcasts Including Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, NBA, truTV, and CNN, as well as Bloomberg Business of Sports, Among Others

Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the United States, announced content distribution agreements with CNN, one of the leaders in online news and information delivery, and Bloomberg Media, a leading global business and finance media company. As part of the agreement, RADIO.COM, the fastest-growing digital audio app in the U.S. and the exclusive digital home for all Entercom content across the company’s robust portfolio of 235 radio stations, will launch 10 live stations for CNN and Bloomberg properties, along with leading podcasts from Turner Podcast Network’s portfolio of entertainment, kids, news and sports.

“We are thrilled to welcome CNN and Bloomberg to RADIO.COM as we increase our premium content offerings. Through our deep roster of industry-leading radio stations and premium live and on-demand content, RADIO.COM is quickly becoming an important part of the daily audio habit for the tens of millions of listeners we reach per month,” said JD Crowley, Chief Digital Officer, Entercom. “These agreements further cement RADIO.COM’s position as the premiere destination for on-demand audio news, entertainment, music and sports content on a national scale.”

CNN content to be simulcast includes CNN International, CNN en Español and HLN, as well as podcasts from Turner’s Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, NBA, truTV and CNN anchors Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett and Jake Tapper.

Bloomberg content to be simulcast on the digital platform includes Bloomberg Radio National as well as New York, D.C., Boston, Bay Area and London editions; Bloomberg Live TV and podcasts such as “Bloomberg Business of Sports,” “Bloomberg Best,” “A Closer Look,” “Deal of the Week” and “Bloomberg Brief.”

RADIO.COM is an integrated digital platform where consumers discover and connect live with the Entercom portfolio of premium, curated content powered by over 235 highly rated, locally programmed radio stations and their websites. RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio app in the U.S., currently has over 300 stations and more than 3,000 podcasts, with more added continuously on its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM offers anytime, anywhere access through the RADIO.COM mobile app and website, and home and auto-connected devices, including Amazon Echo, Amazon FireTV, Sonos, Roku, Google Home, Google Chromecast, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and many more.

RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).


© Business Wire 2019
