Entercom Communications : RADIO.COM Adds Live and On-Demand Audio Content from CNN and Bloomberg Media

Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the
United States, announced content distribution agreements with CNN, one
of the leaders in online news and information delivery, and Bloomberg
Media, a leading global business and finance media company. As part of
the agreement, RADIO.COM, the fastest-growing digital audio app in the
U.S. and the exclusive digital home for all Entercom content across the
company’s robust portfolio of 235 radio stations, will launch 10 live
stations for CNN and Bloomberg properties, along with leading podcasts
from Turner Podcast Network’s portfolio of entertainment, kids, news and
sports.
“We are thrilled to welcome CNN and Bloomberg to RADIO.COM as we
increase our premium content offerings. Through our deep roster of
industry-leading radio stations and premium live and on-demand content,
RADIO.COM is quickly becoming an important part of the daily audio habit
for the tens of millions of listeners we reach per month,” said JD
Crowley, Chief Digital Officer, Entercom. “These agreements further
cement RADIO.COM’s position as the premiere destination for on-demand
audio news, entertainment, music and sports content on a national scale.”
CNN content to be simulcast includes CNN International, CNN en Español
and HLN, as well as podcasts from Turner’s Adult Swim, Cartoon Network,
NBA, truTV and CNN anchors Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett and Jake Tapper.
Bloomberg content to be simulcast on the digital platform includes
Bloomberg Radio National as well as New York, D.C., Boston, Bay Area and
London editions; Bloomberg Live TV and podcasts such as “Bloomberg
Business of Sports,” “Bloomberg Best,” “A Closer Look,” “Deal of the
Week” and “Bloomberg Brief.”
RADIO.COM
is an integrated digital platform where consumers discover and connect
live with the Entercom portfolio of premium, curated content powered by
over 235 highly rated, locally programmed radio stations and their
websites. RADIO.COM, the
fastest growing digital audio app in the U.S., currently has over 300
stations and more than 3,000 podcasts, with more added continuously on
its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM
offers anytime, anywhere access through the RADIO.COM
mobile app and website, and home and auto-connected devices, including
Amazon Echo, Amazon FireTV, Sonos, Roku, Google Home, Google Chromecast,
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and many more.
RADIO.COM is
a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company
and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.
About Entercom Communications Corp.
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media
and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people
each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning
radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the
country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated
marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a
national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top
50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio
content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio.
Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com,
Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005720/en/