Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entercom Communications Corp.    ETM

ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(ETM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entercom Communications : RADIO.COM Country Music Event “Stars and Strings” Returns to Chicago, Expands to Detroit and New York

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, PA - October 29, 2019 - Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., announced the lineups and dates for 'Stars and Strings,' a RADIO.COM event. The country music concert will return to Chicago on December 8 and will premiere in Detroit on November 6 and in New York at Barclays Center on December 4.

''Stars and Strings' has been consistently sold out in Chicago every year since its inception and sold out in under 30 minutes in its debut in Detroit,' said Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Music Initiatives, Entercom. 'We look forward to expanding the show to additional cities to reflect the strength and mass appeal reach of country music.'

RADIO.COM's 'Stars and Strings' schedule includes:

Detroit, MI - Wednesday, November 6 - 'Stars and Strings Presented by RAM Trucks Built to Serve' and Hosted by 99.5 WYCD (WYCD-FM) at Fox Theatre

  • Lineup: Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi, Brett Young and Ryan Hurd
  • As part of Entercom's support of veterans and their families, portions of the Detroit show's proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. To date, Entercom has raised more than $250,000 for Folds of Honor
  • For more information, including ticket information, please visit radio.com

New York, NY - Wednesday, December 4 - Hosted by New York's Country 94.7 (WNSH-FM) at Barclays Center

  • Lineup: Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Blanco Brown, Runaway June, Gone West and Matt Stell
  • For more information, including ticket information, please visit radio.com

Chicago, IL - Sunday, December 8 - Hosted by US99 (WUSN-FM) at Allstate Arena

  • Lineup: Kane Brown, Chris Janson, Scotty McCreery, Lindsay Ell and Seaforth
  • Presenting sponsors for the event include Tito's Handmade Vodka, 19 Crimes Wine, Sprint, Hyundai, Magellan Corporation, Budweiser, Illinois Lottery and Dunkin'.
  • For more information, including ticket information, please visit radio.com

US99, 99.5 WYCD and New York's Country 94.7 are RADIO.COM stations. RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States and the leader in local sports coverage, currently has over 500 stations and thousands of podcasts, with more added continuously on its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom.

CONTACT:
Jennifer Morales
Entercom
212-649-9685
Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com
@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award-winning radio stations, digital platforms, and live events. As one of the country's two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###

Disclaimer

Entercom Communications Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 16:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CO
12:07pENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : RADIO.COM Country Music Event “Stars and Strings..
PU
10/28ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : RADIO.COM and AccuWeather Unveil Digital Content Partn..
AQ
10/25ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : RADIO.COM and AccuWeather Unveil Digital Content Partn..
PU
10/24ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendm..
AQ
10/23ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : RADIO.COM's Pineapple Street Studios Unveils Plans to ..
AQ
10/23ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : RADIO.COM's Pineapple Street Studios Unveils Plans to ..
PU
10/21ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Raises Over $135,000 for American Cancer Society Durin..
AQ
10/21ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : RADIO.COM Star-studded, Sold-out "We Can Survive, Pres..
AQ
10/20ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Raises Over $135,000 for American Cancer Society Durin..
PU
10/18ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Partnerships With Autonomic Controls, DTS Pl..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 482 M
EBIT 2019 270 M
Net income 2019 119 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,33%
P/E ratio 2019 4,02x
P/E ratio 2020 3,25x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 496 M
Chart ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Entercom Communications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,94  $
Last Close Price 3,48  $
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 70,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Field Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Louise C. Kramer Chief Operating Officer
Richard J. Schmaeling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph M. Field Chairman-Emeritus
David J. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-39.40%496
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.13.13%28 746
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.2.31%809
HT&E LIMITED5.70%324
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.28.24%236
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LTD-58.23%175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group