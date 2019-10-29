Entercom Communications : RADIO.COM Country Music Event “Stars and Strings” Returns to Chicago, Expands to Detroit and New York

PHILADELPHIA, PA - October 29, 2019 - Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., announced the lineups and dates for 'Stars and Strings,' a RADIO.COM event. The country music concert will return to Chicago on December 8 and will premiere in Detroit on November 6 and in New York at Barclays Center on December 4.

''Stars and Strings' has been consistently sold out in Chicago every year since its inception and sold out in under 30 minutes in its debut in Detroit,' said Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Music Initiatives, Entercom. 'We look forward to expanding the show to additional cities to reflect the strength and mass appeal reach of country music.'

RADIO.COM's 'Stars and Strings' schedule includes:

Detroit, MI - Wednesday, November 6 - 'Stars and Strings Presented by RAM Trucks Built to Serve' and Hosted by 99.5 WYCD (WYCD-FM) at Fox Theatre

Lineup: Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi, Brett Young and Ryan Hurd

As part of Entercom's support of veterans and their families, portions of the Detroit show's proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. To date, Entercom has raised more than $250,000 for Folds of Honor

For more information, including ticket information, please visit radio.com

New York, NY - Wednesday, December 4 - Hosted by New York's Country 94.7 (WNSH-FM) at Barclays Center

Lineup: Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Blanco Brown, Runaway June, Gone West and Matt Stell

For more information, including ticket information, please visit radio.com

Chicago, IL - Sunday, December 8 - Hosted by US99 (WUSN-FM) at Allstate Arena

Lineup: Kane Brown, Chris Janson, Scotty McCreery, Lindsay Ell and Seaforth

Presenting sponsors for the event include Tito's Handmade Vodka, 19 Crimes Wine, Sprint, Hyundai, Magellan Corporation, Budweiser, Illinois Lottery and Dunkin'.

For more information, including ticket information, please visit radio.com

US99, 99.5 WYCD and New York's Country 94.7 are RADIO.COM stations. RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States and the leader in local sports coverage, currently has over 500 stations and thousands of podcasts, with more added continuously on its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Morales

Entercom

212-649-9685

Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award-winning radio stations, digital platforms, and live events. As one of the country's two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###