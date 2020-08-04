Entercom Communications : RADIO.COM Expands Its Footprint on Connected Televisions via Partnership With Vewd

Log in
08/04/2020 | 12:22pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, PA - August 4, 2020 - Entercom, the undisputed leader in local sports and news talk radio and home of RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio platform in America, will significantly expand its smart television footprint through a partnership with Vewd, the world's largest smart television OTT software provider.

As part of the partnership, tens of millions of smart televisions, including Sony, Philips and Hisense, will have access to RADIO.COM, the exclusive digital home for all Entercom content across its leading portfolio of over 230 stations, along with hundreds of affiliate stations, thousands of top podcasts, live and on-demand video, and premium content across local and national news, entertainment, music and sports in markets all across the U.S. This partnership with Vewd allows RADIO.COM to assume a leading position on smart TVs alongside other content genres, like video and gaming, that are driving massive consumer engagement during the pandemic.

'Connected televisions and smart home devices are the fastest growing segment of RADIO.COM's rapidly growing audience, with significant demand from both consumers and advertisers,' said David Rosenbloom, Vice President, Corporate Business Development, Entercom. 'By partnering with Vewd, who powers tens of millions of leading-brand smart televisions, users now have our robust library right at their fingertips.'

'We are pleased that RADIO.COM has chosen Vewd to extend their smart TV reach,' said Michael Winneker, Vice President of Content, Vewd. 'Through our Emmy Award-winning products, we help RADIO.COM deliver its content to millions of devices, thereby growing app engagement, usage, and revenue.'

RADIO.COM is an integrated digital platform where consumers discover and connect live with the Entercom portfolio of premium, curated content powered by over 230 highly rated, locally programmed radio stations and their websites. RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio app in the U.S., currently has over 500 stations and thousands of podcasts, with more added continuously on its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM offers anytime, anywhere access through the RADIO.COM mobile app and website, and home and auto-connected devices including Amazon Echo, Amazon FireTV, Sonos, Roku, Google Home, Google Chromecast, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Apple Music, Siri, and Samsung Bixby.

Vewd is the world's largest smart TV OTT software provider, connecting consumers anywhere to the content they love. By making OTT possible on nearly 40 million connected devices each year, Vewd leads the way in defining the future of entertainment. Our suite of products and services are crafted to simplify complexity and offer solutions that unite the entire value chain, from silicon vendors to end users. Market leaders such as Samsung, Sony, Verizon, TiVo, and many more rely on Vewd products and services. Follow us, as we make TV connected. Visit Vewd.com to learn more.

CONTACT:
Jennifer Morales
Entercom
212-649-9685
Jennifer.Morales@entercom.com
@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading audio and entertainment company engaging over 170 million consumers each month through its iconic broadcast brands, expansive digital platform, premium podcast network and live events and experiences. With presence in every major U.S. market, and accessible on every device, Entercom delivers the industry's most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. The company's robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today's most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation-all at national scale. Entercom is the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news and the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the U.S. Learn more at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###

Disclaimer

Entercom Communications Corporation published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 16:21:10 UTC
