Entercom Communications : RADIO.COM Presents Pinstripes & Bright Lights, New York Yankees-Focused Podcast Hosted by Legendary Play-By-Play Broadcaster John Sterling

PHILADELPHIA, PA - September 17, 2019 - Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and the nation's unrivaled leader in local sports radio, announced the launch of Pinstripes & Bright Lights, a RADIO.COM Original podcast series hosted by legendary play-by-play New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling. The weekly podcast will focus on baseball and Yankees history and is available exclusively on RADIO.COM, the fastest-growing digital audio app in the U.S.

In Pinstripes & Bright Lights, Sterling will recount iconic baseball stories and New York Yankees lore from the last 30 years in the booth. Listeners can expect insider stories on topics like the 2001 playoff race in the wake of September 11, an interesting encounter with team owner George 'The Boss' Steinbrenner, Mariano Rivera's MVP performance in the Yankees win over the Boston Red Sox in the 2003 American League Championship Series, and many more. Sterling will open each episode reading letters submitted by fans recounting their favorite Yankees moment or the impact the team has had on their life.

'As part of our ongoing content strategy, we seek to diversify on-demand audio offerings on RADIO.COM, the premiere destination for live and on-demand audio and sports content in the U.S.,' said Pam Russo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, RADIO.COM. 'John is a legendary broadcaster with an unprecedented reputation among baseball fans across the country and we're looking forward to hearing his insider stories.'

'Having called some of the team's biggest moments, John Sterling is synonymous with the history of the New York Yankees and an iconic voice in the baseball community,' said Mark Chernoff, Senior Vice President, Entercom New York. 'His intrinsic connection to the team will offer fans a unique perspective.'

'Throughout the course of my career I've been overwhelmed by the outpouring of fan support, so I decided to give back in a slightly different format from the broadcast,' said Sterling. 'I have so many stories to tell, having called every single game played by [Derek] Jeter, Mariano [Rivera] and many other Yankee legends. That's what Pinstripes & Bright Lights is all about - great players and great stories. I can't wait for everyone to hear it and I'm excited to connect with my listeners over our shared love of this legendary New York team.'

Sterling has served as the radio voice of the New York Yankees since 1989, with games airing on sister station WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM) from 2002 to 2013 and WFAN since 2014. He also serves as host of the YES Network's 'Yankeeography' series and hosts 'Sterling on Sports,' a nightly team commentary on WCBS-TV. Sterling previously announced New Jersey (now Brooklyn) Nets and New York Islanders games for WMCA-AM, WVNJ-AM, WOR-TV and SportsChannel New York. Previously, he spent nine years in Atlanta hosting a sports call-in show on WSB radio and covered the Atlanta Braves for Turner Sports. Other roles include Yankees pre-game host for WMCA-AM and sister station 1010 WINS (WINS-AM) in New York, as well as play-by-play announcer for the then-Baltimore Bullets and Morgan State University football in Baltimore. Sterling has received two Emmy Awards for his role with the 'Yankeeography' series.

RADIO.COM is an integrated digital platform where consumers discover and connect live with the Entercom portfolio of premium, curated content powered by over 235 highly rated, locally programmed radio stations and their websites. RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio app in the U.S., currently has over 300 stations and more than 10,000 podcasts, with more added continuously on its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM offers anytime, anywhere access through the RADIO.COM mobile app and website, and home and auto-connected devices, including Amazon Echo, Amazon FireTV, Sonos, Roku, Google Home, Google Chromecast, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and many more. RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Morales

Entercom

212-649-9685

Jennifer.Morales@Entercom.com

@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country's two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###