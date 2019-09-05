Entercom Communications : Radio.Com Sports And The Action Network Partner To Deliver Sports Gambling Content Throughout The 2019 Football Season

PHILADELPHIA, PA - September 5, 2019 - Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company, today announced a content distribution partnership with The Action Network, a media company featuring news, information and an industry-leading app focused on sports betting and fantasy content. The broad scale agreement leverages the reach of RADIO.COM Sports, Entercom's national sports platform that sits atop the company's vast array of industry-leading broadcast and digital sports assets, and The Action Network's premier analysis throughout the 2019 football season.

The partnership will feature unique broadcast content on Entercom's robust portfolio of 35 all-sports stations nationwide, as well as digital content on the RADIO.COM Sports Digital Network, the platform's new all-digital, daily, live, subscription-free sports network. Entercom recently announced the launch of You Better You Bet, a daily, live sports betting show hosted by Nick Kostos with 24 hours of live podcast content every week as part of this new native digital content offering.

'We are committed to make RADIO.COM Sports and our local broadcast stations the #1 destination for fans to access the very best sports betting information available,' said Mike Dee, President of Sports, Entercom. 'Nobody is better at informing the sports bettor in this fast-growing space than The Action Network. This partnership serves to align their personalities and best-in-class platform with the massive scale of our broadcast portfolio as well as our new highly targeted sports betting digital programming. The Action Network's contributions to further enhance our You Better You Bet daily podcast will now take that show to the next level as the premier digital audio destination for sports betting enthusiasts.'

'We are thrilled to bring our extensive offering of dynamic sports betting and fantasy content to this partnership,' said Patrick Keane, CEO, The Action Network. 'We believe in audio as a vehicle for fueling the growth of our brands and products. Entercom offered the unique blend of massive reach broadcast distribution combined with the expertise and track record in digital we believe will enable us to amplify what we do and reach more sports betting consumers who will ultimately become future Action Network subscribers.'

As part of the partnership, afternoon drive shows across RADIO.COM Sports stations will feature 'The Action Network Daily Flash,' short-duration updates of that evening's betting odds. The reports will be delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays throughout the regular season by hosts of You Better You Bet. In addition, weekly versions of 'The Action Network Flashes' will be included within the streams of broadcast sports stations Wednesdays through Saturdays to lead into the weekend games. High-profile contributors from The Action Network will also call into RADIO.COM Sports stations on Thursdays and Fridays throughout the season to discuss sports betting headlines and the latest betting lines for that weekend's games.

The Action Network will also become a prominent content contributor within the RADIO.COM Sports Digital Network. Action Network personalities Stuckey and Collin Wilson will serve as weekly co-hosts of the You Better You Bet live show on Thursdays, producing a standalone college football podcast from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET. In addition, the Sunday edition of You Better You Bet will include a branded hour 'The Action Network - Countdown to Kickoff' from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET, featuring Chad Millman and veteran bookmaker Bob Scucci with all of the last-minute injury updates and line movement as the clock counts down to kickoff.

As part of the partnership, RADIO.COM will also become a distribution partner for The Action Network's podcasts, including The Action Network Podcast and The Favorites.

Entercom owns and operates 35 all-sports stations across the U.S., including WEEI (WEEI-AM/FM) in Boston, WFAN (WFAN-AM/FM) in New York and SportsRadio 94WIP (WIP-FM) in Philadelphia. Additionally, it is the flagship home of 44 professional teams and over 50 Division 1 collegiate programs, including the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, and University of Oregon, Clemson University and digital rights to University of Notre Dame, among others. This broadcast portfolio reaches over 31 million sports fans monthly and boasts the nation's leading collection of radio play-by-play coverage.

RADIO.COM is an integrated digital platform where consumers discover and connect live with the Entercom portfolio of premium, curated content powered by over 235 highly rated, locally programmed radio stations and their websites. RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio app in the U.S., currently has over 300 stations and more than 10,000 podcasts, with more added continuously on its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM offers anytime, anywhere access through the RADIO.COM mobile app and website, and home and auto-connected devices, including Amazon Echo, Amazon FireTV, Sonos, Roku, Google Home, Google Chromecast, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and many more. RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom.

