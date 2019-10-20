Entercom Communications : Raises Over $135,000 for American Cancer Society During “7th Annual We Can Survive, Presented by AT&T” Concert

PHILADELPHIA, PA - October 19, 2019 - Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., and AT&T raised over $135,000 to benefit the American Cancer Society (ACS) during the '7th Annual We Can Survive, presented by AT&T,' a RADIO.COM event, in Los Angeles on October 19.

'We would like to thank all of the artists who participated in helping us to celebrate survivors,' said Jeff Federman, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom Southern California. 'We set out to not only deliver an unforgettable night for our listeners and fans, but also to support ACS' selfless mission of helping those affected by cancer. We are honored to be part of the effort to fight breast cancer and uplift patients and survivors.'

The star-studded concert sold out in under 30 minutes and featured musical performances by Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, Becky G, and a surprise performance by Halsey. Additionally, 97.1 AMP Radio (KAMP-FM) on-air personality Casey McCabe joined on stage to shine a light on the evening's cause during an in-show moment to highlight the event's ACS benefit.

Donations secured from the event will help the American Cancer Society fight breast cancer from every angle, including life-saving breakthrough research, a live 24/7 cancer helpline for answers and support, rides to treatments and lodging near treatment centers for cancer patients, all free of charge. Last year, donations to the American Cancer Society helped provide approximately 34,000 wigs to cancer patients, saving the patients over two million dollars in out of pocket expenses. It has also provided over 480,000 rides to treatments and over 475,000 nights of lodging to cancer patients and their caregivers during treatment. The American Cancer Society funds research into reducing breast cancer risk and identifying new ways to detect and treat the disease, with the goal of one day being able to prevent breast cancer altogether. It also provides free patient services, information and support for early detection, treatment, and survivorship.

Highlights of the '7th Annual We Can Survive, presented by AT&T' include a surprise performance by Halsey of her hit 'Bad at Love.' The Jonas Brothers performed 'Only Human' from their 2019 album 'Happiness' and fan-favorite 'Year 3000,' followed by Becky G who sang her sultry hits 'Sin Pijama' and 'Muy Lento.' Billie Eilish mesmerized fans with her hits 'Bury A Friend' and 'Bad Guy' and Marshmello electrified the crowd with favorites 'Don't Stop Believin'' and 'Happier.' Lizzo preached the importance of self-care to the crowd of screaming fans, who danced along to her hits 'Juice' and 'Truth Hurts.' Camila Cabello rocked the stage with 'Señorita' and 'Havana.' Taylor Swift closed the evening with her hits 'Blank Space' and 'Shake It Off,' followed by a dazzling display of fireworks. Winning band of the online competition 'Opening Act,' Rainne, opened the show.

97.1 AMP Radio is a RADIO.COM station.

