ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(ETM)
Entercom Communications : Rebrands WNSH-FM as New York's Country 94-7

03/25/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, PA - March 25, 2019 - Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., announced the rebrand of WNSH-FM as New York's Country 94-7, effective immediately. The station will continue to provide the Big Apple with country hits from artists like Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Lady Antebellum, among others.

'New Yorkers have a strong appetite for country music and we're excited to continue to deliver the greatest country hits with the rebrand of New York's Country 94-7,' said Susan Larkin, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom New York. 'We have a great team and programming in place and look forward to remaining Country's home on the biggest stage in America.'

Listeners can tune in to New York's Country 94-7 (WNSH-FM) in New York on air, as well as nationwide on the RADIO.COMapp and website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

New York's Country 94-7 is a RADIO.COM station. RADIO.COM is now the fastest growing digital audio app in the United States and the current leader in local sports coverage. The digital platform currently has over 300 stations and 3,000 podcasts with more added continuously. RADIO.COM is a part of Entercom.

CONTACT:
Esther-Mireya Tejeda
Entercom
212-649-9686
Esther-Mireya.Tejeda@Entercom.com
@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country's two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###

Disclaimer

Entercom Communications Corporation published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 21:14:13 UTC
