Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entercom Communications Corp.    ETM

ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(ETM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entercom Communications : Statement of Operations – 4Q 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 03:55pm EDT

NET REVENUES

-

OPERATING EXPENSE:

Station operating expenses

-

Depreciation and amortization expense

6,017

Corporate general and administrative expenses

69,492

Integration costs

24,032

Restructuring charges

1,811

Impairment loss

317,138

Merger and acquisition costs

3,014

Other costs to obtain financing

-

Net time brokerage agreement (income) fees

-

Net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets

(800)

Total operating expense

420,704

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(420,704)

NET INTEREST EXPENSE

124

Net (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

-

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

-

Net (gain) loss on investments

-

Other expense (income)

-

(Income) loss from equity investment in subsidiaries

(55,240)

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE

(55,240)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (BENEFIT)

(365,588)

INCOME TAXES (BENEFIT)

(4,153)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY - CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(361,435)

Preferred stock dividend

-

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS - CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(361,435)

Income from discontinued operations

-

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

(361,435)

Eliminations

ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

Entercom

Communications

Corp.

All other entities

Consolidated

(Parent)

(Borrower/Issuer)

Total

1,462,567

-

1,462,567

1,099,278

-

1,099,278

38,271

-

44,288

-

-

69,492

1,340

-

25,372

4,019

-

5,830

176,850

-

493,988

-

-

3,014

-

-

-

(918)

-

(918)

(11,358)

-

(12,158)

1,307,482

-

1,728,186

155,085

-

(265,619)

100,997

-

101,121

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

55,240

-

-

55,240

-

-

54,088

(55,240)

(366,740)

-

(4,153)

54,088

(55,240)

(362,587)

-

-

54,088

(55,240)

(362,587)

1,152

1,152

55,240

(55,240)

(361,435)

(amounts in thousands)

Disclaimer

Entercom Communications Corporation published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 19:54:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CO
03:55pENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Statement of Operations – 4Q 2018
PU
02/27ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
02/27ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Radio Network "CHANNEL Q" Expands to Six New Cities, I..
AQ
02/27ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Announces Quarterly Dividend - Entercom Communic..
AQ
02/26ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/25ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Announces RADIO.COM to Add Premium Audio Content From ..
AQ
02/25ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Fourth Quarter Net Revenues Rise 4% and Pro Forma Adju..
AQ
02/22ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
02/22ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/22ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : Fourth Quarter Net Revenues Rise 4% and Pro Forma Adju..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 485 M
EBIT 2019 287 M
Net income 2019 150 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,74
P/E ratio 2020 5,00
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capitalization 822 M
Chart ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Entercom Communications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,75 $
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Field Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Louise C. Kramer Chief Operating Officer
Richard J. Schmaeling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph M. Field Chairman-Emeritus
David J. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.1.58%822
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC4.03%25 814
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.22.48%906
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-13.55%362
HT&E LTD10.76%352
STINGRAY GROUP INC-3.11%284
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.