Entercom Communications : Statement of Operations – 4Q 2018
03/11/2019 | 03:55pm EDT
NET REVENUES
-
OPERATING EXPENSE:
Station operating expenses
-
Depreciation and amortization expense
6,017
Corporate general and administrative expenses
69,492
Integration costs
24,032
Restructuring charges
1,811
Impairment loss
317,138
Merger and acquisition costs
3,014
Other costs to obtain financing
-
Net time brokerage agreement (income) fees
-
Net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets
(800)
Total operating expense
420,704
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(420,704)
NET INTEREST EXPENSE
124
Net (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
-
Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments
-
Net (gain) loss on investments
-
Other expense (income)
-
(Income) loss from equity investment in subsidiaries
(55,240)
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE
(55,240)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (BENEFIT)
(365,588)
INCOME TAXES (BENEFIT)
(4,153)
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY - CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(361,435)
Preferred stock dividend
-
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS - CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(361,435)
Income from discontinued operations
-
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
(361,435)
Eliminations
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.
CONDENSED PARENT COMPANY
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
Entercom
Communications
Corp.
All other entities
Consolidated
(Parent)
(Borrower/Issuer)
Total
1,462,567
-
1,462,567
1,099,278
-
1,099,278
38,271
-
44,288
-
-
69,492
1,340
-
25,372
4,019
-
5,830
176,850
-
493,988
-
-
3,014
-
-
-
(918)
-
(918)
(11,358)
-
(12,158)
1,307,482
-
1,728,186
155,085
-
(265,619)
100,997
-
101,121
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
55,240
-
-
55,240
-
-
54,088
(55,240)
(366,740)
-
(4,153)
54,088
(55,240)
(362,587)
-
-
54,088
(55,240)
(362,587)
1,152
1,152
55,240
(55,240)
(361,435)
(amounts in thousands)
Disclaimer
Entercom Communications Corporation published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 19:54:12 UTC
